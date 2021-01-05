State health officials said a new variant of COVID-19 has made its way into Georgia.
An 18-year-old resident of the state with no travel history is in isolation at his home, in an undisclosed city, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday afternoon.
A variant of COVID-19 identified as B.1.1.7 has been seen in patients in the United Kingdom and several American states. The Health Department said the Georgia case was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy to a commercial lab.
The DPH is working to identify the patient’s close contacts for monitoring and testing.
B.1.1.7 is much more contagious than the illness that has caused a pandemic in the past year, but there is no evidence of more severe illness or an increased risk of death.
“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, said.
“Even as we begin rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let our guard down and ignore basic prevention measures — wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”
The state is going through a third surge of COVID-19 cases, after the arrival of the illness last spring and a growth in the summer.
Georgia has reported 9,966 deaths from COVID-19 including 88 in Walton County as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.