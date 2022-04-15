Georgia State Representatives Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) and Tom Kirby (R-Loganville) and State Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough) offered Walton County Chamber of Commerce members a summary of this year’s legislative session Thursday. The Chamber typically hosts legislators during a monthly membership luncheon each April.
Kirby is stepping down at the end of this term this year. Former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is running to fill Kirby’s seat in the Georgia State House.
Strickland is running for reelection to State Senate District 17, which will include portions of Walton, Newton, Henry and Morgan counties.
State Senators Bill Cowsert and Burt Jones were unable to attend the event, according to Chamber president Teri Smiley. Cowsert is running for reelection to District 46 and Jones is campaigning for Lt. Governor.
The Georgia State Legislature convened in January this year, and adjourned on April 4.
The lawmakers spoke about numerous bills they were glad to see passed this year, such as those that gave money back to taxpayers and support businesses across Georgia.
“Were giving $1 billion back to the taxpayers,” Kirby said, referring to the tax refund from surplus monies Kemp signed into law last week. House Bill 1302 will provide eligible individual Georgia taxpayers a $250 refund when they file their taxes. A $500 refund would go to eligible taxpayers that file jointly.
Williamson sponsored HB1437, a bill that would reduce the income tax rate over time and should go into effect in 2024. The bill will lower the rate from 5.75% to 5.49% over the next two years, he said.
Strickland and Kirby also touted the state’s actions to provide more funding for education and raise teachers’ salaries.
Kirby said that 43% of the state’s general budget goes toward K-12 education, and 10-12% goes to higher education.
Strickland explained that Senate Bill 379, the apprenticeship bill, allows the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand an apprenticeship program. Strickland said this program would match vocational students with employers and therefore help bring new skilled laborers into the workforce.
“We have the No. 1 state in the U.S. to do business with,” he said.
The lawmakers said HB 1013, the bill to reform the mental health care system and ensure insurance would cover mental health care costs as it does for physical illnesses, was one of the most impactful pieces of legislation passed.
“It took a lot of courage to tackle this in one big bill,” Strickland said of the Mental Health Parity Act. He said the bill reads more than 60 pages long.
Williamson said these reforms to mental health should help Georgia’s homeless population, since 70% of homeless individuals suffer from mental illness.
He said it would also take the burden off county jails and the prison system, as many of those who are incarcerated require mental health services for substance abuse and other issues.
The lawmakers were also asked what it takes to run for office, and about the price tag to run a campaign.
“You raise what you can and it’s a whole lot of hard work… knocking on doors,” Kirby said. He estimated challenging an incumbent for the state house costs $50,000 to $60,000.
“We’ve got a great network of friends,” Williamson said. He said most candidates that decide to run for office are deeply involved in their communities, through business, non-profits and their churches.
“It’s all about name recognition and a person you trust,” he said.
“You’ve got to have a reputation in a community,” Strickland added.
