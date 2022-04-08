Update on Councilman’s arrest: MPD releases statement
The Monroe Police Department released the following statement Friday afternoon, offering more details about the arrest of Monroe City Councilman Nathan Garrett:
On April 8, at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers with the City of Monroe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 1991 Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the area of Pinecrest Drive and West Spring Street.
The vehicle was initially stopped for not having working brake lights as well as having a damaged, unreadable tag.
During the course of the stop, the dispatcher advised the officer that the vehicle registration was listed on Georgia Crime Information Center as being stolen. At that time, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. Once the driver exited the vehicle, the officer attempted to detain the driver and further investigate the stolen registration. It was at that time, the officer was met with resistance from the driver that resulted in a struggle between the two.
Upon the arrival of a second officer, the driver was then able to be properly detained. Walton County EMS was called to the scene to check the subject’s wellbeing from the struggle. The driver refused medical treatment.
The driver was identified as Norman Nicolea Garrett. Garrett was charged with several misdemeanors including obstruction of an officer, no brake lights or working turn signals and removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
A City of Monroe elected official was arrested Friday morning.
Monroe police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed to the Walton Tribune that Monroe City Councilman Norman Garrett was arrested on Friday.
“Initially he was stopped for a traffic violation of a non-working brake light,” Watts said.
Watts said the officer reported that Garrett’s tag was not legible. The stop resulted in Garrett’s arrest for allegedly obstructing a police officer.
Monroe Mayor John Howard told the Tribune Friday he could not comment on an ongoing investigation.
Garrett, a Democrat, represents District 5 for the City of Monroe.
The councilman has a past as a convicted felon. Garrett was convicted in the robbery of the Good Hope post office in the early 1990s, convicted in U.S. District Court in Athens in 1994. He was sentenced and served time, and his State Board of Pardons and Paroles restored Garrett’s civil and political rights in July 2013. Garrett was elected to the Monroe City Council without opposition in 2015.
The Tribune will follow this story as it develops.
