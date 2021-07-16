Up until last November, Curt Little served as a missionary nearly 4,000 miles away in Bolivia.
Little said he once thought he would be a missionary for the rest of his life.
“Sometimes God has other plans,” he said.
Today, Little serves his community right here in Monroe through his role as executive director at Abundance, a wealth management firm. Abundance has its offices in the historic Nowell-Wheeler House on North Broad Street.
Little’s decision to become a fulltime missionary more than a decade ago was not made lightly. Nor was his choice to return to the United States late last year.
“I prayed about it,” he said. “In my case, God had to take me down to Bolivia to teach me what it means to love your country. There’s also so much need here.”
Little said he felt his mission in Bolivia had come to an end, and that he could continue to do good works in the Monroe community.
Little spent 13 years working with churches and faith-based nonprofits in Bolivia. He began with projects that benefited orphanages and children’s charities, and later expanded to seeding churches and assisted local businesses in acquiring small loans to help them prosper.
Bolivia is one of South America’s poorest countries.
The average Bolivian earns just $300-$400 a month, according to Little.
Little, who is fluent in Spanish, reached out to Bolivians in various ways and even taught English on the radio.
“The first place I visited in Bolivia was Cochabamba,” Little said. “I lived most of the 13 years in La Paz, Bolivia.”
Bolivia is large in mass, 424,164 square miles, with a population of about 11 million people, according to Little. The landlocked nation is surrounded by Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru. Bolivia’s capital city, La Paz, has an altitude of 11,942 feet above sea level and is considered to be the highest capital city in the world.
Little said he met his wife, Paola, in La Paz. The couple has three children: Jordan, 11, Joseph, 9, and Talita, 3.
When Little first went to Bolivia for a short-term missionary trip to assist a hospital, he went with his current boss and longtime friend, Chris Stallings. The men met in high school in Gwinnett County, and both attended the University of Georgia in Athens.
“We were in the Redcoat Marching Band together,” Stallings said.
“We were sent to Bolivia as missionaries through Holy Cross Anglican Church in Loganville,” Little said. Little and his family currently attend GateCity Church in Lawrenceville.
Stallings founded Abundance in Loganville and moved the firm to Monroe three years ago. He graduated from UGA in 2000 and worked for Morgan Stanley before opening his own company.
While Little was in Bolivia, Stallings assisted him “from a distance” by establishing the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Second Life Ministries to help finance Little’s projects.
“That organization still exists today,” Stallings said.
Little said he still has a lot of connections to churches and charities in Bolivia, and can now serve as “a bridge” for these organizations.
Stallings said he knew he could trust Little to help lead and grow the firm, and he needed someone with Little’s marketing background to fill the executive director position. Prior to his missionary service, Little worked in marketing for the Alliance Theater in Atlanta.
Little said that as a missionary he and his family relied on others for financial support. Now that he is with Abundance he is on the giving end instead of the receiving end, he said. The firm has sponsored Team Up Mentoring and other area community service organizations.
“Once you get this missionary heart you never completely turn it off,” Little said. “It changes and gets modified over time.”
