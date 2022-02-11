MONROE, Ga. — The JDA answered its toughest critics on the Rivian project, saying the proposed auto plant wouldn’t affect groundwater and committing to transparency in the process of building the $5 billion plant.
In a news release late Thursday night, the Joint Development Authority said it had submitted a supplemental zoning package to Morgan County, home to about half of the Rivian project and the lion’s share of the opposition.
A group called Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant has sprung up since news of the project emerged late last year.
Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the deal in a news conference Dec. 16 outside the state Capitol. Community leaders from Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties — the four counties that invested in the JDA in the late 1990s to bring business to their part of the east Atlanta exurbs — posed for pictures with the Rivian electric trucks that could be made locally.
But critics said the deal was made secretly and said they’re worried about the environmental impact when the plant is built at the northeast corner of the Interstate 20 exit to U.S. 278.
The JDA was supposed to have its first test of community support on the project with an appearance before the Walton County Planning Commission to ask for rezoning of about a dozen properties it hopes to acquire for the project. However, the JDA and an attorney retained by the plant’s opponents asked for and were granted a one-month delay.
That public hearing now will take place March 3 and has been moved to the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe to accommodate a crowd larger than the Planning Commission usually sees.
Social Circle and Morgan County also must consider their own properties that need zoning changes.
Morgan County leaders will be presented with a document that includes updated mapping and consideration of mitigation strategies on groundwater recharging. The JDA, which is acting as the developer of the project, proposes additional buffers to protect adjacent property.
An Athens environmental consulting firm retained by the JDA wrote a report that suggests the plant would have a “net-zero” effect on local groundwater and likely not affect any nearby wells.
Another report from a firm in Savannah includes a “groundwater recharge plan,” with developers saying they would cap existing wells and add buffers to protect streams.
The JDA also submitted more than three dozen letters of support from local business owners and civic groups, among them the Walton County School District, Social Circle City Schools, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Student Success Alliance and Walton County Chamber of Commerce.
‘The citizens we represent have given us a clear charge to do everything within our power to create good-paying jobs in an environmentally responsible manner,” JDA Chairman Jerry Silvio said in a statement. “We’re confident that the proposed Rivian site does just that.
“This submittal demonstrates how serious we are about meeting this obligation, and this is just the beginning of our work in this area. We remain committed to listening carefully to public input and making this project one that future generations will be proud of.”
Chas Moore, spokesman for an opposition group, said of Silvio’s statement and the filings, “That’s nice.”
“They should file the detailed plans,” Moore said, adding he would “share the business names” of groups opposed to the plan.
Moore said the opposition planned a barbecue and community meeting for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Rutledge.
The JDA met Friday morning in Monroe for a closed-door session to discuss land acquisition.
Once again the JDA reveals its inherently political nature, by soliciting letters from groups that have nothing to lose with the building of the Rivian monstrosity, thus pitting neighbor against neighbor. Divide and conquer. And none of the groups listed by the Tribune article are actually in Morgan County, where the thing will be. And all communication from the jDA and Rivian has been one-way. Back on Jan. 11 they promised open town hall meetings and public input. None of that has been scheduled. just a limited-attendance meeting with Chambers of Commerce, of which one of the JDA members is director. Hardly a representative audience.
