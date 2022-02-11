Letters Filed

Groups filing letters in support of the Rivian project, according to the JDA, are Union Springs Baptist Church, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, the Walton County School District, the Jasper County Charter System, Social Circle City Schools, Southern Crescent Technical College, the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the Student Success Alliance, Jasper County commissioners, the Jasper County Economic Authority, Georgia Torrefaction Technology LLC, Monticello Presbyterian Church, Jasper Health Services, Silvio Development Co., Permatherm Inc., Axis Risk Services, the Jasper County Library, Georgia College, Environmental Advocate, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Kelly Consulting, SteelCo, Newton Federal, the Newton County Board of Education, Morgan Plaza, Berkshire Hathaway (Newton County), the Covington Family YMCA, Veresence, DualDeko, Onyx Media, the Newton Chamber of Commerce, the Madison-Morgan, the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, Lane Conrad Corp., Ebenezer Baptist Church and Middleton Engineering.