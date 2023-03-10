Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd said on March 9 that troopers were requested to investigate a crash in Walton County regarding a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
“The investigation revealed that a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was traveling south on Georgia 11 at a high rate of speed, actively evading police and passing vehicles in a no passing zone. As the motorcycle passed vehicles, witnesses stated the driver was looking behind him. A pedestrian was crossing the street from the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Vine Street,” Floyd said. “As the motorcycle was approaching the pedestrian, the motorcycle driver came into contact with the pedestrian.”
