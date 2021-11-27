Social Circle and Monroe city leaders say they are ready for significant growth should a large manufacturer, like Rivian, choose to make a home in the south Walton County area.
Last week, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Rivian Automotive is in “late-stage negotiations” to build a facility near Interstate 20 in the Stanton Springs area. The company is searching for a large site on which to locate an electric vehicle manufacturing plant. Rivian will make EVs designed for performance, off-road capability and utility. The company has supposedly attracted investors such as Ford and Amazon.
Stanton Springs, where the EV manufacturer could choose to locate, is a 1,600-acre high-tech and bio-pharma industrial park. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties oversees the park. Stanton Springs is currently home to Takeda, Facebook Newton Data Center and Georgia’s BioScience Training Center. A new data center planned by a company known as Baymare might also become a future park tenant.
“If a company like (Rivian) chooses to locate here we will be ready,” Social Circle Mayor David Keener said.
Monroe Mayor John Howard echoed Keener’s confidence, saying Monroe city officials continually plan for the future and have contingency preparations in place should substantive changes occur.
Neither mayor could speak specifically about Rivian, citing non-disclosure agreements they’ve signed that prohibit them from discussing any potential future projects related to the JDA.
Still, Walton County has much to offer major industries looking for a new home, according to Howard.
“Piedmont Industrial Park and Stanton Springs Industrial Park are prime targets due to proximity of rail, airport and state and interstate systems,” he said. “We have a large pool of candidates for employment, consistent leadership, quality schools, relatively inexpensive land, excellent healthcare, plenty of water, and a great product mix for power distribution.”
Howard pointed out that Monroe is upgrading its wastewater treatment plant and renovating the city’s park system. Monroe leaders are set to break ground on the new Downtown Green at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
The city did cap sewer services outside its city limits to ensure capacity for development inside Monroe could be met.
The Monroe City Council placed a moratorium on providing sewer utility services to properties located outside corporate city limits on March 2. City leaders commented that the city could increase its capacity in future, should Monroe pursue a multi-phase wastewater treatment plant expansion after the ongoing plant rehab project is completed.
Howard said that construction on the truck route (state Route 83 Connector) is set to begin in the third quarter of 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to connect Georgia 11 and Georgia 83 with a 4.4-mile highway. This would allow commercial trucks to travel around Monroe, rather than through its downtown corridor as many do now. GDOT estimates the project will take two to three years to complete.
“We are redeveloping parts of Monroe to meet the future demands for housing, shopping, healthcare and entertainment,” the mayor said.
Social Circle, too, has multiple projects in the works, such as sidewalk enhancement and infrastructure upgrades. The city council is currently drafting a park use policy for the city’s parks.
Social Circle city officials also conducted public surveys and brought in a housing consultant this past spring to determine how to avoid sprawl while still allowing for growth.
In early November, both cities signed an amended Service Delivery Strategy agreement with the JDA for Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North. This allows the authority to select now and in the future services to include EMS, code enforcement, building inspections, economic development, police and fire protection, planning and zoning, natural gas, wastewater collection and treatment, and water supply and distribution.
Last week, the Covington News, sister paper to the Walton Tribune, reported that the Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority was awarded a $25 million Georgia Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The award will fund construction of a new transmission main and a water storage reservoir, as well as upgrades to the authority’s water reclamation facility. The project would provide a sufficient water supply to meet industrial and commercial demands at Stanton Springs, according to the article.
David Clemons and Taylor Beck contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.