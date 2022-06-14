The grant status of the O’Kelly Memorial Library is back on the Loganville City Council’s table.
The City Council will hold a called meeting to discuss its support of the library’s grant application at 6:30 p.m. June 16.
The city’s finance committee met before a budget hearing and regular council meeting on June 9 and voted to recommend that the full council support the library’s application for a $3 million grant from the state along with a commitment of $1.5 million from the city.
The council had voted to pause discussion on the grant application for one year in June 2021. At that time, council members decided to form a committee consisting of city and county officials, library system representatives and community stakeholders to explore a proposal to build a new library in a different location.
Azalea Regional Library System director Stacy Brown approached the City Council in April 2021 requesting support to build a larger library in a location that allows for more green space and is better secured from heavy road traffic. The O’Kelly Memorial Library currently sits on a total of 2.7 acres at 363 Conyers Road, according to the committee’s June 9 meeting notes.
A .4-acre parcel between the library and Hwy. 78 would revert back to the (original) property owner. The building was last appraised for $1.45 million.
A new library could cost $7,743,950 for a 15,000-square foot facility, per a feasibility study.
Walton County has agreed to set money from impact fees aside for the potential project, according to the committee. An amount has not yet been determined, though Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson commented that $500,000-$700,000 has been given to other libraries, according to the committee’s notes.
The grant will be awarded in April 2023. AZRLS should know the grant amount next July. Upon receipt of the grant, 5% of funds must be spent on the proposed project by Dec. 31, 2023.
Should AZRLS get the grant, the library system would have five years to build a new library in Loganville. However, the state would prefer a shorter time frame, like three years for completion, according to the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.