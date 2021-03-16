COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man.
Kentavious Antonio Hill, 29, was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday at a home off Joe Ewing Drive in Covington.
Hill reportedly has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia disorders, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He is Black, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals.
If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 770-784-2100.
