The 2022 primary is now less than two weeks away but Walton County voters have already been making their choices official during early, in-person advance voting.
The three-week early voting window began May 2 and continues this week at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville.
“Early voting has gone really well so far,” said Lori Wood, chairman of the Walton County Board of Elections. “(This past)Saturday was a little slow, but we expect next Saturday to be busier. Each week picks up momentum.”
Walton County director of elections Jenni Phillips said after this past Saturday the vote totals were 859 for Meridian and 1,048 for Nowell. A total of 117 voters cast their ballot on Saturday at Meridian with 99 more at Nowell.
May 14 will be the final Saturday to vote early. Advance voting officially ends Friday, May 20, with election day on Tuesday, May 24.
Several contested races have gained the attention of local voters including two Walton County Board of Commission seats. District 4 incumbent Lee Bradford faces opposition in the Republican primary from Jamie McCord.
Laurie Hawks is challenging District 5 incumbent Jeremy Adams in the GOP primary.
Eight men are battling for the Republican nomination for the open District 10 U.S. Congress seat.
Mike Collins, a Jackson trucking business owner, is the money leader and he fell just short in a 2014 bid which was won by Jody Hice.
Two Walton County candidates are in the race: Marc McMain, a publisher, and Mitchell Swan, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former state Rep. Vernon Jones.
Hice, the area’s congressman since 2015, has endorsed state Rep. Timothy Barr.
Hice is running in the GOP primary for Secretary of State.
Also battling in the Republican primary for the 10th district are Paul Broun, David Curry and Alan Sims.
Five Democrats are seeking the position including the 2018 and 2020 nominee, Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville. She was far behind Hice in the general election both times.
Johnson-Green is back for a third try but faces four other candidates in the Democratic primary including Jessica Fore, Phyllis Hatcher, Paul Walton and Loganville’s Femi Oduwole.
Incumbent governor Brian Kemp has drawn primary opposition in the GOP primary, most noticably from former U.S. Senator David Perdue. The two had a heated one-on-one debate Sunday.
Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams are also running in the GOP primary for governor.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is May 13. No absentee ballot applications will be accepted after that date.
