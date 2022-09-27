This week’s football games for Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Loganville Christian Academy have been moved up a day to Thursday due to possible impact of Hurricane Ian.
Monroe Area will host Stephens County Thursday and LHS will host Eastside. Both games are region contests and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe and LHS.
