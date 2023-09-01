UGA players in Campton, Georgia

Monroe realtor and University of Georgia alumnus Josh Parker (left) welcomed five Georgia Bulldogs to Campton Restaurant in the Campton community Wednesday night. The Bulldogs attending the event include starting linebacker Chaz Chambliss, junior, Carrollton; Arian Smith, wide receiver, Jr., Campellton, Fla., linebacker Xavian Sorey, redshirt sophomore, Lakeland, Fla.; backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff, redshirt sophomore, Bogart and backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, redshirt freshman, Rabun County. In front are Parker's niece and nephew, Gabby and Arlie Stone. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

Nearly 100 Georgia Bulldog faithful came to Campton Restaurant in the Campton community Wednesday to meet and greet five members of the University of Georgia football team that is vying for a third straight college football National Championship.

Local realtor and UGA alumnus Josh Parker again sponsored the hour-long event at the Campton restaurant. This is the third year of the event and Parker was keen on a repeat since the Bulldogs went on to win a second straight College Football Playoff national title last January in blowing out Texas Christian 65-7.

