Nearly 100 Georgia Bulldog faithful came to Campton Restaurant in the Campton community Wednesday to meet and greet five members of the University of Georgia football team that is vying for a third straight college football National Championship.
Local realtor and UGA alumnus Josh Parker again sponsored the hour-long event at the Campton restaurant. This is the third year of the event and Parker was keen on a repeat since the Bulldogs went on to win a second straight College Football Playoff national title last January in blowing out Texas Christian 65-7.
“It’s one of those things where we won back to back championships after the first two, both after coming to Campton, and I feel confident we’re going to get a 2023 repeat this year and keep the good ju-ju going,” Parker said.
Coming to the event from the Georgia Bulldogs were starting linebacker Chaz Chambliss, a junior from Carrollton; Arian Smith, a junior backup wide receiver from Campellton, Fla; backup linebacker Xavian Sorey, a red-shirt sophomore from Lakeland, Fla.; backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore from Bogart; and backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, a redshirt freshman from Rabun.
Chambliss was named a starting linebacker, following the team's last scrimmage by Coach Kirby Smart. Parker lauded the play of Sorey, who has made impressions in practice, and Smith who will be in the receiver rotation keyed by returning starter Ladd McConkey and All-America tight end Brock Bowers.
To make it three straight national titles, Georgia needed to figure out who would become the starting quarterback after the departure of two-year starter Stetson Bennett. Vandagriff, who played high school football at Prince Avenue Christian, and Stockton made good showings in practice and scrimmage work, but Smart picked Carson Beck as the Bulldogs starting quarterback.
Vandagriff and Stockton were happy to be in Walton County for the event. Parker explained that Georgia's NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Collective is the reason why the event can happen.
“I went through one of the NIL collectives and they were able to contact the players and the NIL department for Georgia coordinated it,” Parker said. “We make sure every thing is in compliance.”
UGA is set to open its 2023 season Sept. 2 at Sanford Stadium against Tennessee-Martin as the Bulldogs begin another title quest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.