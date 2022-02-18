Papers are stacked on the floor of her office as Sadie Krawczyk wraps up nearly a decade at City Hall.
She isn’t leaving town, but Krawczyk is stepping down from her position as economic development manager of the city of Monroe.
Krawczyk, 41, has accepted a position with the Georgia Municipal Association, an organization that serves more than 500 cities in the state.
Her last day with Monroe’s government is Monday, though she plans to stay on to help complete the comprehensive planning process.
The GMA had approached Krawczyk multiple times over the years and recently combined positions into a job that intrigued her.
“When they made me the offer and put it out there, it was a really, really good opportunity,” she said.
“It was maybe an offer I couldn’t refuse, and it’s an opportunity to serve more cities and stay in Monroe. I’ll get to be a citizen and a neighbor and hand off a lot of the projects we’ve gotten to the finish line or gotten established to other people.”
Krawczyk began her work with the city in February 2013 as the Main Street director. Downtown looked a lot different than it does today, as vacant storefronts were much more common.
“Then, we had a very different task ahead of us for what we have now,” she recalled this week.
“That’s the year Sanders (Furniture) closed. A 100-year-old business was closed and we had lost an anchor in town. Leigh Ann (Aldridge)’s business had closed. The Sweet Shop had just closed.
“What I had been told by well-meaning people was that businesses just couldn’t make it in Monroe.
Although the Great Recession was officially over, Monroe still felt the impact as the housing crisis had hit Walton County hard.
“One of the first things I was tasked to do was create this Monroe Initiative,” Krawczyk said. “It was like, let’s create a big 10-year vision for Monroe. One of the things I asked our staff to do was describe, where do you think Monroe will be in 10 years?
This week, as Krawczyk prepares for her new challenge, she spent some time looking back at those visions people had for Monroe 2023.
“We’d be at the mark next year,” she said. “Even among staff, some of the responses were, ‘I didn’t want to write this but we won’t have jobs, Monroe’s had its heyday. You’re kind of waiting your time.’”
She said the key to early success was getting some small victories. Over time, she said, the feelings about Monroe changed.
“Even when people have been working so hard to save this place and invest, people were worn out,” Krawczyk said.
“We were coming out of the recession and people had been hit hard here, we were asking, will small chains every open here? We started really small and tried to get small wins … and call ourselves an award-winning city.
“We had a lot of lofty visions of what we wanted to accomplish and we put them on the wall. People who were already here got excited. Businesses did close a lot, but businesses opened here a lot. We spun it that you could start a business. The plus is, you can try things here.”
Soon businesses began popping up, like Rinse — first on North Broad Street and later in a larger space on South Broad.
“We have a lot of stories like that of people that started something and either outgrew it or passed it on to other businesses or entrepreneurs,” Krawczyk said. “Now we have a waiting list for spaces for businesses.
“There was a lot to do then. There’s still a lot to do but it’s a different set of challenges that faces Monroe the next 10 years.”
Monroe was recognized with an Award of Excellence in 2016 from the Georgia Downtown Association for its events, and later that year the city was accredited as a Main Street America program.
The GDA in 2019 presented Monroe with the Outstanding Community Transformation and Downtown of the Year awards.
In 2021, Monroe was one of 20 cities honored as a Georgia Exceptional Main Street community. At the time, the city noted $18.4 million in private and public investment downtown in the previous three years with the creation of 133 new jobs and 47 new businesses.
Krawczyk earned a Georgia Certified Economic Developer certificate from the University of Georgia in 2018.
More than the awards, Krawczyk said she’s proud of the change of perception.
“It’s how proud everybody is that this is their hometown now,” she said. “People love to say they’re from Monroe now. So many of our local businesses, Monroe is a part of their brand.
“We have regional and state recognition now. People know Monroe for some really great qualities, so I’m really proud of that.
“I’m proud of the support of the business community we have. I think we’re growing every day with our ability to engage with and connect with all our residents.
“Our schools continue to get better. Our crime rate continues to go down. All the markers of a healthy community are there.”
Sadie and her husband, Brian, will remain residents of downtown. He is the lead pastor of Grace Monroe, which opened its new home in the old Monroe High School campus on Bold Springs Avenue last year. They have four children, the oldest of whom graduates from Monroe Area High School this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.