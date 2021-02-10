Monroe Downtown is planning a full year of events for 2021.
Last year a number of them were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“All of our spring events were canceled,” Main Street Coordinator Leigh Ann Walker said. “We were able to begin our socially distanced concerts in August and rescheduled one from May so that we could still have three (summer) concerts.”
Economic Development Director Sadie Krawczyk briefed Monroe city officials about this year’s event calendar during a virtual committee work session and called council meeting held last week.
Krawczyk said the 16th annual Memories in Monroe Car Show would be held on March 13 and that four summer concerts are set. She told city officials that despite the ongoing public health crisis, there was still business growth in 2020.
“I’m so thankful. It’s amazing,” she said.
Walker said most of Monroe’s downtown businesses reported an increase in sales in 2020 and many stated they had a record year.
“We attribute that to the innovative and creative ways our business owners adapted to the changes in business in 2020 and of course our community for realizing the importance of supporting local now more than ever,” Walker said.
The Mainstreet Coordinator said events like the car show and First Friday Concerts are fan favorites and appear to draw large crowds, as does the Christmas parade. Walker said health measures would continue to be taken.
“We will follow current guidelines and safety protocols,” she said. “ If changes need to be made to the event, we will address them as they come. Being that most of our events are outdoors, it gives plenty of room for social distancing. We have hand sanitizing stations as well as free masks for attendees.”
Walker said the city’s goal is to bring residents and visitors to Monroe, to enjoy the town and support local businesses.
“So often, events are the reason someone may visit and while they are here they may realize all that downtown has to offer so they definitely come back,” she said. “Events bring such a sense of community and provide people the opportunity to meet their neighbors and interact with people in the community they may not know.”
Monroe Downtown is currently working to finalize its event calendar, according to Walker. The Farm to Table Dinner will likely be held in the fall, but a date has not been set, she said.
In addition to the car show, Walker listed the following events and dates for 2021:
Dock Dogs – April 17-18
Frist Friday Concerts – May 7, June 4, August 6, September 3
Farmers Market – Saturdays from May 8 through October
Flower Festival – June 19
Fall Fest – October 9
Light up the Night – November 4
Bikes, Trikes & Magical Lights –November 18
Christmas Parade –December 2
Candlelight Shopping –December 9 & 16
For more information visit monroedowntown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.