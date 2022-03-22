LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity will get $2 million out of a massive grant from MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, an American author and philanthropist, gave $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations.
“This donation is a true answer to prayer and will allow us to achieve our goal of serving 30 more families with affordable homeownership over the next four years,” Brent Bohanan, the executive director of Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity, said.
Over the next five years, the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat team plans to use Scott’s donation as the lead gift in its Build Better capital campaign, with a goal to build two neighborhoods and 30 homes in the two counties by 2025. The gift will allow for the purchase of land to build more homes.
In her State of the County address this month, Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners said affordable housing is a major issue in the area.
“In order to own a home that is $200,000, you have to make at least $50,000,” she said, “but we’re not building any homes that are in the $200,000 price range so people are priced out of this community.”
