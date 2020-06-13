SOCIAL CIRCLE — Residents at The Gardens of Social Circle, a personal care and memory care community for the elderly, received a gift recently guaranteed to bring some new, fine-feathered friends to visit them.
Employees of Pennington Seed in Madison dropped by The Gardens to erect bird feeders in front of resident windows and near other general outdoors views as a way to give the residents something new to look at while isolated from others in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karen Grant, a receptionist at The Gardens, said it was a way to give the residents some life and color while cut off from family and loved ones outside the community.
“They’re getting restless and bored,” Grant said. “This gives them something new to focus on, even if it’s just looking at birds out a window.”
Pennington Seed workers erected nearly 40 feeders — most of them seed-based, though a few were hummingbird feeders filled with a sugary solution — close to residential windows, as well as a cluster of bird feeders by the picture window near the commons area within the building.
“We’ll put up as many as we can,” Barry Grant, husband of Karen and organizer of the feeder donation as part of the Pennington team. “We just want to give the people here something nice.”
The Pennington Seed team brought a trailer of boxes and seed and Barry Grant estimated they’d brought more than 60 feeders with them. They left with none — any that didn’t go up in front of a window did not go to waste.
“We’ll give the rest of them to the caregivers here,” Barry Grant said.
The residents were soon gathering in front of their windows as the feeders went up and many were still there once the trailer and the accompanying employees were gone, waiting for the first birds to come.
