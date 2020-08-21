BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — A man driving a U-Haul truck lost control on wet pavement and struck a tree.
He and two passengers sustained minor injuries in the crash Friday afternoon.
State troopers said it happened just before 1 p.m. on Georgia 81 near Arden Crest Drive.
Georgia State Patrol said 57-year-old Joe Nathan Dawson of Jonesboro was driving north on Georgia 81 attempting to negotiate a curve when the 2008 GMC 4500 left the right shoulder of the highway and rammed a tree.
Troopers said a tow truck was unable to move the wrecked truck until someone could come out and cut down the trees, since the trees could fall on power lines.
Dawson and two passengers — a 59-year-old Jonesboro man and 68-year-old Thomaston man — were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
