The Walton County School District passed the budget for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday.
The board approved the $144 million budget at a special called meeting even as doors opened that morning on the first day of the new school year.
With a reduced millage rate of 19.87 mills, the budget includes the system’s lowest millage rate since 2005-06 and the largest mill reduction in 10 years at .961 mills.
The budget includes a 5% salary increase for all employees, as well as funding additional school resource officers to place a full-time SRO at all 15 schools in the school district. The budget also includes 14 new teaching positions and seven paraprofessional jobs to accommodate for district growth.
News Editor
Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
