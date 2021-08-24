Mayor Robert Post from the town of Between is running unopposed for reelection in the Nov. 2 special election and will continue serving as mayor.
“The work in our small town has only begun and with the voters’ support, I hope to be able to continue the progress started,” Post said in a news release.
Post won the town of Between’s special election in June 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Marla McGuffey.
During Post’s tenure, the town updated and added new ordinances, established written procedures for conducting town business, launched a town web site, added welcome signs on U.S. 78 and obtained liability insurance for the town hall, its property and its elected officials, according to a news release.
Post worked closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve the New Hope Church Road intersection with enhanced pavement markings and signage. Walton EMC installed new LED street lighting at the intersection and improved the lighting on Royal Park Drive.
Working in conjunction with the Walton County Public Works Department, Post was instrumental in getting North and South New Hope Road resurfaced and striped and the planned resurfacing of all the streets in Saint Martin Estates, according to the release.
Post said his greatest accomplishment thus far is the building of a new town hall. In August 2020, Post met with then-Chairman Kevin Little of the Walton County Board of Commissioners to discuss the concept of a government complex on Heritage Parkway. The area was home to the Department of Driver Services office, the Walton County Fire Rescue headquarters and Fire Station No. 2 and Ayers Park (splash pad)
Little agreed to support the county donating a piece of property next to the park for a new Between Town Hall. He obtained approval from the Board of Commissioners to deed a 1-acre site to the town. This began the process of building a new town hall. Construction should begin this fall.
