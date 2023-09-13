FISH award

Cindy Little is show with her $5,000 award and members of Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge 703. Deborah Stewart photo | Special to the Tribune

Cindy Little, executive director of local charity Faith in Serving Humanity, recently received the Community Builder Award from the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge No. 703.

Little attended the awards dinner at the local lodge, where she accepted a $5,000 check for the charitable organization and its efforts to help those in need throughout the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.