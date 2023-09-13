Cindy Little, executive director of local charity Faith in Serving Humanity, recently received the Community Builder Award from the Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge No. 703.
Little attended the awards dinner at the local lodge, where she accepted a $5,000 check for the charitable organization and its efforts to help those in need throughout the county.
“The awards dinner was a wonderful event,” Little said. “I was humbled to be recognized.”
Little said she appreciated the Masonic Lodge for its own charitable efforts in the community and was proud to accept the award from them.
“The Masons hold a dear place in my heart,” Little said. “I admire and respect what they stand for and each of them and how they represent the best one can be.”
But Little said she was proudest of what FISH and its various outreach programs have done in the community and was looking forward to what the donation could do for FISH.
“It is a good feeling when others see the good works taking place at FISH, FISH4Kids and FISH MD,” Little said. It is not a person but a village of folks coming together for the greater good of our brothers and sisters in need.
“The generous donation to FISH was a precious blessing. FISH, FISH4Kids and FISH MD is a daily community effort of His believers. I am blessed daily to see God working in the lives FISH touches.”
