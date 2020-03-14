As many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops have been called to active duty under the public health emergency.
Gov. Brian Kemp authorized Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden to activate the troops as part of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Through extensive emergency preparedness training, the brave men and women in the Georgia National Guard stand ready to serve above and beyond their traditional military duties,” Kemp said in a statement Saturday night.
“In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region.”
Kemp said the Guard can help ensure the continued supply of food, water, medical equipment and other key supplies in the coming weeks.
The Guard is also helping with the transfer of 31 Georgia residents who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship and have been housed on the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. Those people were being moved to their homes Saturday for isolation and monitoring by the state Department of Public Health.