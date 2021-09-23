LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Walton County child died in a golf cart accident Wednesday.
The 10-year-old child, who has not been identified, was a student at Youth Elementary School.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 3100 block of Youth-Monroe Road shortly before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Sheriff’s Office declined to release a copy of the report Thursday, pending completion of the investigation.
Walton EMS, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol also responded.
Walton County School District officials have offered counseling services for affected students and staff at the school in the Walnut Grove area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.