The 18th annual reenactment of the historic lynching at the Moore’s Ford Bridge is scheduled for Saturday and once again begin with a gathering of concerned citizens.
For almost two decades, the Moore’s Ford Movement has organized the annual event, which recreates the unsolved killings of black sharecroppers Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey at a small bridge between Walton and Oconee counties.
The group continues to hold the annual event to draw attention to the tragedy and spur movement to help identify the killers in the 1946 massacre, which saw a mob of white men gun down the four victims in what has been called the last mass lynching in America.
This year’s event will continue that trend, as activists and concerned citizens will gather at First African Baptist Church on Saturday for a memorial rally before starting the annual motorcade, which visits major landmarks in the case leading up to the final massacre at the bridge.
The event will culminate in late afternoon at the bridge with the scripted reenactment, which dramatizes the last moments of the Malcoms and the Dorseys and again pushes for justice in the unsolved case.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 130 Tyler St., Monroe, with the motorcade setting off from the church at 1 p.m. and the reenactment set to start at roughly 4 p.m. at the Moore’s Ford Bridge itself.
For more information contact coordinator the Rev. Hattie Lawson at 706-207-9010.d
