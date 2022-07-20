The 18th annual reenactment of the historic lynching at the Moore’s Ford Bridge is scheduled for Saturday and once again begin with a gathering of concerned citizens.

For almost two decades, the Moore’s Ford Movement has organized the annual event, which recreates the unsolved killings of black sharecroppers Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey at a small bridge between Walton and Oconee counties.

