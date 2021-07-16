The Loganville High School community is mourning one of its leaders this week after an assistant principal died unexpectedly this month.
Rick Weeks, 57, of Bishop, passed away July 10 of a sudden heart attack that left all who knew and loved him reeling.
Weeks had served in public education for 34 years, starting as a teacher and coach at Stone Mountain High School and continuing at Rockdale and Apalachee high schools as an English teacher and coach of girls soccer, boys and girls basketball and cross country. He had come to LHS and served as an assistant principal for 14 years.
During his tenure Rick was named Teacher of the Year (2007), STAR Teacher (2004, 2005) and Honor Teacher (1999, 2000 2001). As a coach, he earned a region championship in girls soccer (1992), Georgia Athletic Association all-star soccer coach (1993), and DeKalb Coach of the Year awards (1988, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996).
The Walton County School District issued a statement in the wake of Weeks’ passing:
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime Assistant Principal Rick Weeks,” the statement reads. “Mr. Weeks was a valued member of the Loganville family for over 14 years and will be greatly missed by all. His calming demeanor and willingness to serve others first made a lasting impact on students, staff and families. We extend our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”
Weeks is survived by his wife, Julie Weeks, and children, Hannah and Ryan Weeks, as well as his sister, Kathy Self, of Loganville.
Weeks’ family will be holding visitation at First Baptist Church Loganville, located at 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
A service will follow in the same location at 1 p.m.
