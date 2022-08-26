Stephanie Calabrese was enjoying the success of her photography exhibit, showing off her photos of Monroe and surrounding environs, when a reporter from The New York Times, covering her documentary show, asked her a question that left her reeling.
“One of the questions the journalist asked me was, ‘Is Monroe still segregated today?’” Calabrese said. “I struggled with that question.”
Her initial instinct was to reply no, but the more she thought about it, the more she wondered what the right answer actually was.
Now, in 2022, she has a more nuanced answer in the form of a full, feature length documentary film, “UNSPOKEN,” which examines the history of race relations in the Monroe community.
The film particularly focuses on the history surrounding the historic tragedy of the 1947 Moore’s Ford lynching, in which four black sharecroppers were murdered by a mob of white men at the Moore’s Ford bridge at the border of Walton and Oconee counties.
Despite none of the men wearing masks, no one was ever prosecuted for the murders and the crime is officially unsolved to this day.
It was all new to Calabrese.
“I moved to Monroe in 1996,” Calabrese said. “I’ve lived here a long time. But I didn’t know much about our history. I really didn’t know anything about Moore’s Ford.”
Over three and a half years, Calabrese would learn a lot more about Moore’s Ford and the history of the Civil Rights Movement in Monroe, interviewing 40 people on camera, most of them residents, the numbers split almost evenly between black and white respondents.
“I wanted to look into our history,” Calabrese said. “I intended initially to make a short film about Moore’s Ford. But it became enmeshed with all these other stories. It was an unraveling of a history we’re not really comfortable talking about.”
Calabrese dove into the history, reading books about the lynching, examining newspaper archives, discovering the Moore’s Ford Movement and its annual re-enactments, talking to residents who remembered growing up in the long shadow of the shameful massacre and how it affected Monroe’s engagement with the growing Civil Rights Movement across the country.
She spoke with the family of one of the first black students to integrate Monroe Area High School; local historians who have written about these events; residents who grew up under the unofficial code of silence surrounding the lynching; and many others.
What she found was not necessarily shocking, but it was eye opening for Calabrese.
“Life in Monroe for our black community has been very different from life for our white community,” Calabrese said. “There are two very different histories there, two different perspectives.”
But as her film exposes those fault lines, she said she also seeks to reconcile them, too, and she was impressed with how the effort went on camera.
“A lot of people were very uncomfortable talking about this at first,” Calabrese said. “It’s scary to talk about these things. But we captured some very good conversations about these issues, and that makes me feel we can continue to have these complex discussions as a community and find healing together. I’m hopeful.”
Calabrese debuted her 78-minute documentary last weekend at the Macon Film Festival, where she said she got a great reception, particularly from the large crowd of locals who came to support the movie.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was received very warmly. People seemed to be moved by it. I’m very grateful.”
Calabrese will next screen “UNSPOKEN” at the fourth annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, with further screenings planned at other film festivals as she seeks wider distribution.
She hopes more people will see it and absorb its lessons, particularly in Monroe where it represents a living history for all involved.
“This is the history of our town,” Calabrese said. “It’s the reality. To sweep it under the rug is to do a disservice to everyone here.”
