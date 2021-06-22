Lisa Newberry formally announced Thursday she is running for reelection to retain her Loganville City Council seat.
Newberry said if reelected her focus would be on planned growth, recruiting businesses to Loganville, and public safety.
Newberry was elected to city council in November 2017 and began her term in January 2018.
“I learned a lot,” she said. “I’d like to keep going at least another four years.”
Newberry currently chairs the city’s Planning and Development Committee. She served on Loganville’s planning and zoning commission. Prior to public service, she volunteered on city festivals and parades.
“I think Loganville is set for doing something with downtown,” she said.
However, Newberry does not support building apartments on Main Street, a stance she took when she voted against a $180 million mixed-use redevelopment project in March 2020.
“I was one of the four to vote against the apartments on the Connolly project and I would do it again.”
Councilman Danny Ford had made the motion to halt pursuit of the project. Newberry, along with council members Jay Boland and Bill DuVall, voted with Ford to stop the project.
The incumbent candidate is hopeful the council can discuss a plan for downtown at their July retreat.
Newberry also referred to results from the online Citizens Advisory Group survey as a guide.
The survey showed that 75% of Loganville residents who responded do not want apartments downtown, she said.
“I have to listen to the citizens,” Newberry said. “The survey shows people want more green space, dog parks, walkable spaces, shops and restaurants downtown.”
She said the council must also determine how to slow down the growth on U.S. 78.
“There’s too much congestion on 78,” Newberry said.
The councilwoman said she wants to recruit businesses to Loganville to shore up the tax base. She suggested a business like a warehouse distribution center could locate to a site that isn’t on Highway 78 or close to residential areas.
Newberry also pointed to her past success in helping to eliminate the RM-8 zoning classification that allowed certain high-density rental units in Loganville.
Newberry also recently weighed in on another proposed project that turned controversial, namely the request for council to support funding for a new library.
“The library was kind of a no-brainer,” she said.
Newberry said she was concerned that there was no funding set aside for the project nor had there been previous planning.
“And it turns out we would have been on the hook (financially),” she said. “We have to do our due diligence.”
The candidate said she would explore adding a second code enforcement officer to city staff.
“I did a ride-along with our code enforcement officer several months ago and learned what he does on a daily basis,” Newberry said. “We get a lot of complaints that the city is just not clean enough.”
She also donned work gloves and helped out on one of the mayor’s volunteer cleanup days.
Newberry said funding public safety is a priority. The city will soon have to replace a fire truck, and recently added a second investigator to its Police Department, she said.
Newberry said public health goes hand-in-hand with public safety, a lesson she learned early in the coronavirus pandemic when the city had to acquire personal protective equipment.
She would also like the city to hold another citizens class, like one held in May to educate residents on planning and zoning. The next class could cover other departments, or offer a tour of city facilities like the water treatment plant.
Newberry has lived in Loganville for 16 years. Her children graduated from Loganville High School. Her daughter and son-in-law are in law enforcement and her son is a Marine reservist.
