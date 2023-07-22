Monroe Area Lady Canes 1973

Five seniors from the 1973 Monroe Area girls basketball team that won the Georgia AA State Championship in 1973 had its 50th reunion earlier in July. Coming back were: Elwin Burt Smith, Susan Hale Winter, Eleanor Brooks, Coach Bobby Tanner, Patricia Roberts and Janet Archer Greeson. Courtesy photo

Fifty years after Monroe Area Lady Hurricanes reigned in Georgia as the AA State Girls basketball champions, players and Head Coach Bobby Tanner celebrated a 50th reunion this month.

Five of the key players joined Tanner for a photograph, 50 years after their 1973 championship, and one of the first for Walton County after integration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.