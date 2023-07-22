Fifty years after Monroe Area Lady Hurricanes reigned in Georgia as the AA State Girls basketball champions, players and Head Coach Bobby Tanner celebrated a 50th reunion this month.
Five of the key players joined Tanner for a photograph, 50 years after their 1973 championship, and one of the first for Walton County after integration.
One of those making it back was Patricia Roberts, who became one of the best players in the world, and was enshrined in the Womens Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.
Roberts played for the United States in the first Olympic womens basketball event at the Montreal Games in 1976. The U.S. team won the silver medal as Roberts averaged 12 points per game, and scored 14 in the very first Olympic women’s basketball game against Japan.
Joining Roberts back in Monroe for the 50th reunion were teammates Elwin Burt Smith, Susan Hale Winter, Eleanor Brooks, and Janet Archer Greeson.
“It was great to have five girls back off that state championship team for Monroe Area, Tanner said.
Tanner has had quite the 2023. In May, Social Circle honored his 1970 Redskin team that won the Georgia B State Track and Field championship by inducting the team into the Social Circle Sports Hall of Fame. Tanner and his four tracksters totaled up enough points to claim the county’s first state team title as an integrated school.
“After winning the track title for Social Circle, I came to Monroe Area to teach and coach. I was given girls basketball. Our team in 1972-73 went 28-1. Back then, we played the rover style, with two rovers. Patricia was our big scorer, but we also had Donna Wilson and Penny Young Caruthers play big roles.
“We actually had to play our region rival, Franklin County, again in the championship game and we won by six points.”
Tanner had two more great teams at Monroe Area, earning a state runner-up and a third place before leaving coaching in 1978.
“I went into administration when I left here in 1978. I became the Assistant Principal in Gwinnet County.”
The 6-foot-3 Roberts, meanwhile, continued to star on the court, transferring from Emporia State College after the 1976 Montreal Games, to Tennessee. On Nov. 13, 1976, Roberts set a scoring record that still stands for the Lady Vols.
Roberts scored 51 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against Kentucky. She went on to set the UT single season scoring record at 929 points. She was named both an All-American and the Tennessee Female Athlete of the Year after averaging 29.9 points per game.
Roberts spent four years in the pro ranks before starting her coaching career. She led Maine to an 82-39 record and a berth in the Womens NIT. For four seasons (1992-96), Roberts was the head coach at the University of Michigan. She finished out her coaching career at Stony Brook and then Agnes Scott College in 2016.
