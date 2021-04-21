A person of color will lead the Stone Mountain Memorial Association for the first time.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley as chairman of the group, which is responsible for managing Stone Mountain Park and, by law, preserving it as a Confederate memorial.
Mosley has served more than 40 years as the pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens, and Kemp appointed him to the board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2019.
“With this expanded role,” Kemp said, “I am confident Rev. Mosley will continue to rely on his experience in bringing people together to lead the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.”
Stone Mountain Park includes a sculpture honoring the Confederate States of America, increasingly controversial as the nation reckons with its racial heritage. The carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson covers more than 3 acres on the mountain’s north face.
Carving it took nearly half a century to complete. Vice President Spiro Agnew dedicated the park in 1970.
The SMMA has a big Walton County presence. Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez serves on the authority board, as do Roy N. Roberts Sr. and Joan Bostick Thomas of Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.