MONROE, Ga. — Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Alan Sims of Winder announced Tuesday he’s running for Congress.
Sims is running in the Republican primary for the 10th District seat now held by Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro. Hice declined to seek a fifth term and instead is running in the GOP primary for secretary of state.
Like others in the race, Sims is touting his conservative values and pledge to fight progressive forces in Washington.
“Growing up in a military family, it was all about service and results. My dad was a veteran who built a small business in north Georgia and put me to work before I left for West Point and the military,” Sims said in a news release Tuesday morning.
“In Congress, I will fight for Georgia’s conservative values and fire Nancy Pelosi.”
He called the “far-left agenda” of President Joe Biden and Pelosi, the House speaker from California, “a fatal threat” to the nation.
“With rising costs at the gas station and grocery store, record numbers of illegals crossing our southern border and enemies who no longer fear us, we need leaders in Washington who know how to defend our Georgia way of life, and our safety abroad,” Sims said.
“We need a proven fighter, and I’m ready to serve. Again,” he said.
Sims is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base. He has two master’s degrees from Liberty University and is an international pilot for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
Also in the GOP primary field are Andrew Alvey, a recent University of Georgia master’s graduate who works with churches and nonprofits; state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville; former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun of Athens; Jackson trucking company owner Mike Collins, who lost to Hice in the 2014 runoff; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry; Monroe publisher Marc McMain; demolition company owner Matt Richards of Bethlehem; and certified banking fraud examiner Charles V. Rupert of Monroe.
Democrats who have filed paperwork include Kimberly Ann Clark Reuter, who grew up in Loganville but lives in Johns Creek now, and Phyllis D. Hatcher of Rockdale County.
Tabitha Johnson-Green, a registered nurse from Sandersville who was the party’s nominee in 2018 and 2020, has an active campaign account but has not filed for 2022.
