Police departments in Monroe, Social Circle and Loganville routinely present arrest reports to elected city officials. The Tribune asked these law enforcement professionals to share their December statistics and compare 2020 to 2019. City police chiefs also commented on the pandemic’s impact on law enforcement activities and on department initiatives.
Monroe Police Chief Robert Watts told city council members during a Feb. 2 committee work session and called council meeting that citizen complaints were down by 38 percent. Watts credited the welcome decrease in complaints to a higher level of training for officers. In December 2020, the MPD conducted 25 hours of online training, 73 hours of in-service training, 40 hours of offsite training for a total of 138 training hours.
Watts said much of the offsite training could not be held this year due to COVID-19. MPD officers get closer to 200 hours a year in training, the chief said.
The MPD conducted 27,656 area checks in 2019 and 104,660 in 2020, according to Watts.
“Our men and women in blue are out there actively patrolling our streets and our businesses,” he said.
Loganville Police Department’s arrest numbers for 2020 and 2019 are as follows: 32,535 calls for service in 2020 and 32,038 in 2019; 934 incident reports in 2020 and 1,232 in 2019; 1,134 accident reports in 2020 and 1,105 in 2019; 43 juvenile complaints in 2020 and 64 in 2019; 25 DUI reports in 2020 and 39 in 2019; 294 arrests in 2020 and 514 in 2019; 1,591 traffic citations in 2020 and 2,657 in 2019; 248 cases assigned for investigation in 2020 and 273 in 2019; 21 use of force reports in 2020 and 18 in 2019; and 10 pursuit reports in 2020 compared to 5 in 2019.
Loganville Police Assistant Chief Dick Lowry explained that the 2020 report numbers for arrests, citations and incidents was significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“On the arrests, we had to restrict service of many Municipal Court warrants due to limitations on both Walton and Gwinnett County jails being able to accept prisoners during the COVID crisis,” Lowry said. “We also issued directives for release on copy on many citations that would normally require a custodial arrest. The reduction in overall arrest numbers is reflective of this.”
Lowry said the early days of the coronavirus pandemic also impacted the Loganville PD’s citation numbers.
“We restricted our officers on some traffic violation categories in order to better manage the potential for infection,” he said. “As better data came in from public health sources, these restrictions were relaxed. However, at no point did we restrict officers from enforcement of any traffic violations that presented a danger to the public. The numbers for 2020 are reflective of these cautionary provisions.”
Loganville PD also reported that in 2020 the Drug Enforcement Administration seized $2,042,644 in illegal drugs.
Loganville city spokesperson Robbie Schwarz stated a total of 2,027 hours of officer training was conducted last year, averaging 65 hours per officer. Schwartz said the department also bought virtual academy training software last year. The software allows “more efficient tracking of officer training and provides Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) approved online training courses,” he said.
Social Circle Police Chief Will Brinkley began leading the city’s PD in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Brinkley confirmed that COVID-19 impacted some police activity such as traffic stops.
The department conducted 5,449 traffic stops in 2019 and 4,459 in 2020, he said.
In 2019, Social Circle police logged 151 cleared by arrest incidents, and 91 in 2020. In 2019, 50 juvenile complaints were filed and 36 such complaints were filed in 2020. Juvenile complaints can include runaways, Brinkley said.
In 2019, Social Circle PD conducted 82 welfare checks, and 74 in 2020. Building checks numbered 5,400 in 2019, and 4,400 in 2020.
In 2019, the department reported 15 use of force incidents, and 21 in 2020. Brinkley explained that use of force could mean when an officer shows a weapon, such as a gun or taser during an arrest. Use of force does not necessarily mean physically restraining an individual, he said.
Brinkley began his tenure with the department on May 4, 2020. He said he grew up in Madison, and understands the small town culture of everyone knowing everybody else.
He was previously a captain with the Athens/Clarke County police.
Brinkley said Social Circle’s PD practices community policing but has had to make some accommodations due to COVID-19.
“It doesn’t stop them getting out in law enforcement mode, to walk and talk and engage,” Brinkley said.
Several meetings with the community took place outdoors to allow for social distancing, he said.
One new program the chief is working on is a youth leadership academy. He wants to go into the schools and speak to students about what the police do and encouraging youth to stay out of trouble.
“I’m big on educating people,” he said.
The Social Circle police department has 18 members, including the chief. There is currently one vacancy in the department.
Brinkley said he has an officer training coordinator on staff to conduct firearm and use of force training. If an officer needs specialized training they can be sent to Forsyth or another academy, he said. The chief said the department also invites outside instructors to train officers on such skills as responding to drug overdoses, CPR or applying a tourniquet.
Brinkley said his goal is for every officer to be trained in CID – Crises, Intervention and De-escalation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.