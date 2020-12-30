“Coronavirus” first appeared in the pages of The Walton Tribune in mid-February 2020.
At the time, Sen. Kelly Loeffler — then in just her second month on the job after her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp — visited Stanton Springs for her first visit to the area. She and Rep. Jody Hice talked economic development with local officials and employees of Takeda and Facebook, and leaders at the Georgia Biosciences Training Center.
Loeffler, a Republican from Atlanta, discussed her work in Washington, which includes service on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The health part of that took center stage early.
“We’re dealing with the coronavirus and monitoring that very closely,” Loeffler said.
By that point, there were just a handful of cases in the U.S. But within a month, COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, exploded across the nation.
The pandemic’s impact on virtually every aspect of life in Walton County is the No. 1 local story for 2020, as judged by editors at The Walton Tribune.
By late February, the Georgia Department of Public Health was dusting off its old pandemic flu plan created with the state Emergency Management Agency, Department of Transportation and other agencies.
The first two cases in the state were reported March 2, and a 67-year-old man died at a Marietta hospital March 7, becoming the first death in the state — the first of 9,714 reported through Sunday afternoon.
As of March 16, schools closed for in-person learning — first for two weeks, but on April 1, Kemp said they’d be closed the remainder of the academic year.
Many restaurants were forced to close or shift to carry-out service. Delivery, either by individual restaurants or through services like DoorDash, became a way of life almost overnight.
The illness hit Walton County first as an employee of Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas in Monroe tested positive. That worker was a Gwinnett County resident. The first confirmed cases here for residents were reported March 28. By then, Loganville had issued a shelter-in-place order that closed nonessential businesses.
The first two deaths locally were reported April 5: a 75-year-old man and a 74-year-old man. By then, they were two of what were 219 deaths in the state.
That number swelled to 9,714 by Sunday. In Walton County, there had been 84 deaths with 311 hospitalizations out of 4,261 confirmed cases.
The Monroe City Council declined to impose a curfew in late March, but Mayor John Howard implemented a series of emergency orders to ban gatherings of 10 or more people after a video circulated on social media of a large crowd in one city neighborhood, numbering in the “hundreds.”
President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in the state related to the pandemic on March 29, and Georgia ends the year under a public health emergency, the first in state history. It’s given Kemp unprecedented powers to protect public health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.