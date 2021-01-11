GRAYSON, Ga. — Athens Highway in eastern Gwinnett County was closed during the Monday morning rush hour as police investigated a shooting.
Snellville police requested the aid of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents were working to gather details, the GBI said at about 7:30 a.m.
WSB television reported a man fired a shot at a Snellville police officer, who returned fire and was not hurt. The suspect was in custody, Snellville police said.
The road was closed in front of Tractor Supply Co. in the 1400 block of Athens Highway between Snellville and Loganville, roughly between Grayson Parkway and Cooper Road.
