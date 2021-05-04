A head-on crash on state Route 138 in Walton County claimed the life of Lawrence Cooper, 31, of Monroe on Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle accident occurred at the Alcovy River Bridge at about 6:45 a.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A grey Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Wilkerny Geanty, 57, of Covington, was traveling eastbound on Georgia 138 on the Alcovy River bridge.
Geanty reportedly crossed the centerline and entered into the westbound lane, striking Cooper’s black Ford Mustang head-on.
Cooper died at the scene. Geanty was taken by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital. He sustained moderate injuries, according to the GSP.
Authorities do not currently suspect that either driver was drug- or alcohol-impaired. Charges are pending against Geanty.
Highway 138 was closed for several hours to allow a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team to investigate the accident.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue
said a hazmat crew responded to help with containing oil and fluids from the crash, to try and keep runoff from reaching the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.