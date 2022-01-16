State transportation officials urged people to stay home if possible Sunday as snow began to fall in metro Atlanta.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said parts of Walton County could see up to 1 inch of snow from the system that’s affected much of the country.
Walton County is under a winter weather advisory through Sunday and a high wind warning until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The weather service said snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected. Up to 0.1 inch of ice is possible across east central, north central and northeast Georgia.
Sustained wind gusts of 20-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph are expected.
Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, and meteorologists said the combination of strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in service outages.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said its crews continued emergency operations Sunday as conditions began to worsen in the north central part of the state.
GDOT said crews manned nearly 400 vehicles or other pieces of equipment on interstates and other highways.
Since Friday morning, crews have spread 1.5 million gallons of brine with plans to put out another 80,000 gallons Sunday.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for numerous north and middle Georgia counties including Walton and its neighbors.
Local churches were affected by the wintry forecast. First Baptist Church of Monroe moved its Sunday morning worship service to Saturday night, while its neighbor First United Methodist Church along with 1025 Church in Monroe went virtual on Sunday morning.
St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe canceled scheduled Masses on Sunday morning but conducted an online service.
The system already delivered a dose of snow to the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains, with a foot reported in Karlsruhe, North Dakota, near Minot. Garvin, in southwestern Minnesota, got 10 inches; 14.3 inches fell at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa; and even parts of northern Missouri, such as Milan, saw close to half a foot of snow.
Kansas City, Missouri, has seen a little over 3 inches, with 3.4 inches reported in Fairway, in neighboring Overland Park, Kansas. The snow was coming to an end there during the midmorning hours Saturday.
Rain will transition to snow in places like Nashville, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Huntsville, Alabama, during the daybreak hours Sunday. The snow will be heavy at times in Nashville, where winter storm warnings are in effect for most of Middle Tennessee. Rain and snow may mix during the daytime Sunday before cold air filters in from the northwest and ensures that only snow falls in Music City on Sunday night. A general 3 to 5 inches is likely there, with totals up to 7 inches in a few locales.
Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, with a bit of glazing and up to a half inch or inch of snow possible Sunday evening. While areas within the perimeter won't see too much wintry weather, more significant icing and an inch or two of snow are likely in the northeastern part of the Peach State in the foothills of the Appalachians.
Kentucky, initially expected to wind up with widespread plowable snowfall, may see the bulk of its accumulation, likely in the 4-to-6-inch range, relegated to the eastern half of the state.
The system is an “inside runner,” meaning it won't take a classic offshore track needed for blockbuster East Coast snowstorms. Instead, it’ll drift northeast along the Eastern Seaboard, its counterclockwise swirl dragging ashore a tongue of mid-level warm air that will bring mainly rain and mixed precipitation to the coastline while cold air crashing south behind the storm yields hefty Appalachian snow.
A front-end thump of snow is possible in cities like Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and evening, flipping to sleet, ice and rain after a couple hours as the mid-level “warm nose” wraps in overhead. To the west, the conveyor belt of moisture entrained into the system will fall in cold air, depositing a strip of 4 to 9 inches of snow along the Appalachians, particularly in western North Carolina, western Virginia, eastern West Virginia, northwest Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York state, with a few spots approaching a foot.
Brief heavy rainfall is possible overnight Sunday night into Monday in the Big Apple, which may lead to brief ponding of water on roadways. The rain-snow line will lift all the way into the Berkshires and Worcester Hills of Massachusetts by Monday morning, with snow over interior Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Accumulations on the western side of the storm's track may be limited by an encroaching “dry slot” of moisture-starved air which will work to erode bands of precipitation.
Meanwhile, parts of the Carolinas, particularly north central South Carolina and near and east of Charlotte in South Carolina, could see between a quarter and a half inch of ice accretion. Ice storm warnings are in effect in northern South Carolina, where rain falling into a narrow layer of cold, dense air bleeding off the mountains could freeze upon contact with the surface.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” wrote the National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina. “Travel could be nearly impossible. Additionally, strong wind gusts Sunday morning may put additional strain on trees and power lines.”
The storm system will exit the U.S. to the northeast toward the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.