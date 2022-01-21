The Georgia Public Library Service named Azalea Regional Library System as the 2021 Library of the Year, for its innovative programing and services to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Award winners were selected from nominations submitted by library patrons, trustees, Friends of Library groups and staff.
The Azalea system’s nine member libraries serve residents in Walton, Morgan, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, and Putnam counties.
“We are incredibly honored to be named Georgia’s 2021 Public Library of the Year,” said Stacy Brown, executive director for AZRLS. “Our region and member libraries have shown great courage and determination and took care of their communities during extremely challenging times. This award is a testament to their hard work.”
“I could not be more proud of the Azalea Regional Library System and our Monroe-Walton County Library,” Monroe Mayor John Howard said. “The staff at Monroe-Walton positively impacts the lives of our citizens every day, and our community relies on them for education, business and pleasure.”
“Libraries are ever changing and evolving to meet the needs of their communities and the Azalea Regional Library System is a premier example of how innovative and conceptual thinking about service and programming allowed Walton’s four libraries to provide for patrons in meaningful and impactful ways, no matter the circumstance,” Brown said. “At times when library doors were closed due to safety concerns, our libraries continued to provide for residents through virtual and reimagined offerings.”
Azalea system libraries are located in Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle and Walnut Grove.
“The outpouring of support for our libraries and regional system, not only from local and state officials, but community partners, volunteers, Friends groups, and patrons, demonstrates how vitally important they are to the residents of Walton County,” Brown said. “We share this award with those who support and appreciate our libraries and staff.”
“There are several cornerstones to the success of a community,” Howard said. “Strong arts and theater, a vibrant downtown, a diverse population, quality events, stable residential growth, and a strong faith-based community. The Monroe-Walton County library complements every single cornerstone and sets the foundation for our success as a city and a county. We are thrilled for Blake Peters and the entire team from AZRLS.”
The library system’s programs range from ready access to technology to addressing the pressing needs in each community, such as food insecurity.
Azalea libraries have given out more than 22,000 PINES Library Access for PLAY cards. The PLAY card provides students access to both physical and digital library materials, like OverDrive and the Libby App, eRead Kids and GALILEO. Students can check out as many as five items at a time, and there are no late fees. The lending program allows patrons to check out Chromebooks, hotspots, and Launchpads.
PLAY also allows access directly from the classroom and teachers have the ability to utilize and incorporate library resources into their curriculum.
The O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville partnered with Lady Butterflies and Claudine’s Closet to feed families and further literacy this past year.
Claudine’s Closet provided 300 backpacks, 150 masks and 400 meals to families.
Lady Butterflies comes to the library in Loganville monthly, where staff works together to distribute food and clothing. This partnership has allowed them to meet the needs of 1,078 adults and 1,513 children since June, providing the local community with 15,000 pounds of fresh food items, over 4,000 items of new clothing and books.
Azalea libraries implemented a curbside book pickup during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. This service is now permanent. The service includes an online form to assist patrons with any questions as well as tips to select books and a live chat service during business hours each day.
Azalea libraries also provide Tutor.com to help virtual learners and adult job seekers, with live one-to-one tutoring or career coaching available every day from 1-8 p.m.
One Azalea library connected families with incarcerated loved ones via the Sparta-Hancock County Library’s Bee Kind Room. The program provides a safe and secure space for tele-storytimes between children and their loved one in prison, resources to help cope with the separation and also a space for DFACS or foster families to meet.
The Sparta-Hancock library also has a prison library card arrangement with the Hancock State Prison that allows inmates to check out books. This program is funded by a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The Azalea library system lost an employee to the coronavirus in 2020 and in response, the system initiated an Employee Assistance Program to provide free counseling and other services for staff and immediate family members. A resource page was posted on the system’s website that provided information for local health resources and pandemic information.
“Ensuring the mental and physical health of our employees has been a top priority for our administrative team and trustees,” Brown said.
Ceremonies to honor recipients will be held at the local level.
