A proposal for building a spacious, modernized library in the heart of Loganville was brought back before city leaders Monday night.
Members of the O’Kelly Memorial Library board of trustees presented a property appraisal and feasibility report for a new library during a Loganville City Council meeting.
Stacy Brown, executive director for the Azalea Regional Library System, first approached the City Council in April about building a larger library in a location that allows for more green space and is better secured from heavy road traffic.
The favored plan is for a 15,000-square-foot facility, scaled back from a proposed 24,000-square-foot facility on 4.25 acres of land. The consultant proposed the larger building and acreage based on a 20-year projection for population growth. The consultant also recommended sizeable outside space designated for outdoor programs and 150 parking spaces for regular patrons and those who would meet in an ample conference room.
The estimated construction cost is between $5.3 million and $7.7 million. These differing figures are based on the state’s lower projections and higher estimates from the library board’s consulting firm, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture.
Mayor Rey Martinez suggested a new library could be built on city property behind the Rock Gym, placing it downtown and near City Hall. The existing 7,100-square-foot library sits on property owned by the city.
Loganville City Manager Danny Roberts confirmed Monday a real estate lawyer was reviewing deeds on the current property.
In June, the council had asked the library board to nail down cost estimates and architectural details. Library administrators had previously addressed the council about the library’s application for a $2 million state grant. Council members then voted to put the library’s grant status on hold until 2022. The library board must secure a financial commitment from the city in order to resubmit a grant application to the state.
Lisa Luttrell, chairwoman of the O’Kelly Memorial Library Board of Trustees, recommends the city use proceeds from selling the property on which the existing library sits to help offset the cost for building a new library. The library board’s consultant estimated the property would sell for about $1.4 million. Additional monies to finance construction could be raised with a set goal of $2 million, according to the study.
Luttrell offered council members a myriad of reasons the city should invest in a new library.
“Homeschool families need a free place to gather, share resources, learn and socialize,” Lutrell said. “Families need a place to spend their summers without having to pay entrance fees to an expensive animal or theme park.”
She said entrepreneurs get help from library staff to apply for business licenses and job seekers use the library’s computers in their search for employment.
“Families, in whatever form they may come, who have been placed in a difficult situation beyond their control, need a place where they can access free Wi-Fi and borrow movies, books, laptops, tablets, hotspots and so much more because they do not have the current financial means to pay for these vital resources,” Luttrell said.
She said older people on fixed incomes need an inexpensive place to meet and teens need a safe place to study.
Luttrell had a ready answer to a question she heard opponents to a new library ask, “If so many people want a new library, then where are they?”
“Residents are challenged in many ways but their absence at a meeting does not mean they don’t want or support a new library for our community,” she said, referring to working families or those without regular transportation who still patronize the library.
Dana Russell, who serves on the O’Kelly Memorial Library Board of Trustees, pointed out the current library’s serious maintenance issues as well as challenges to serving Loganville’s growing population.
The library’s exterior façade is deteriorating, the current site is at the intersection of two busy streets, storm water is not draining properly around the building thereby damaging the foundation and public restrooms are not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to Russell. He also spoke about overcrowded storage and work rooms, and inadequate space to host children’s programs in an area separate from other patrons.
A mother of five children spoke in favor of a new, expanded library. She said the library has been a valuable learning space for her kids at every stage in their lives.
One man asked who would own a new library and be tasked with building maintenance if it is built. Luttrell answered the city would own the land, the building and be responsible for upkeep.
Readers can view the property appraisal and feasibility study online at http://www.azalealibraries.org/member-libraries/okelly-memorial-
library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.