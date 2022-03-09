State Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, speaks to members of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon, April 22, 2021, in Monroe, Ga.
Georgia drivers could get some relief on the soaring gas prices if the state gas tax is suspended.
After Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., called for suspending the federal gas tax, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he would work with the General Assembly on suspending the motor fuel sales tax.
In a statement Wednesday, Kemp said the average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia increased more than 56% — to $4.06 from $2.59 — in the past year. A rebounding economy plus the Russian assault on Ukraine, which led to a U.S. ban on the purchase of oil from Russia, has sent oil and gas prices surging.
Kemp blamed the “first year of misguided policy decisions” of the Biden administration but said Georgia could afford a suspension of the fuel tax as well as the proposed income tax cut that passed the House on Wednesday.
“With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia, we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets,” Kemp said.
As the president of the state Senate, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he’d work with House Speaker David Ralston to move the fuel tax suspension through the legislature quickly.
“In these extraordinary times, every little bit helps and we remain focused on keeping our people and our economy moving,” Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said.
Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, said he supports the measure.
“Relief on the tax on gas, returning tax money back to the people and the income tax reduction we are getting through the General Assembly should help the people in these difficult times,” Kirby said.
“We will continue to look for other avenues to help the hardworking people of Georgia.”
As of Jan. 1, the state excise tax rate for gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and special fuel (including CNG) is 29.1 cents per gallon. It’s 32.6 cents per gallon for diesel and 1 cent per gallon for aviation gasoline.
Gas prices in Georgia reached record highs in recent days. The state average Wednesday was $4.168 per gallon for regular unleaded, compared to a national average of $4.252.
The average price in Walton County was $4.18 a gallon.
The diesel average hit $4.881 a gallon Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, record highs for regular unleaded and diesel in Georgia were set in 2008.
Beyond the proposed gas tax suspensions, drivers could see some relief due to falling oil prices.
Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes surging while oil prices posted double-digit declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 750 points, or 2.3%, in midafternoon trading. The broader S&P 500 index advanced 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 3.7%.
The stock rally comes as oil prices retreated from recent surges, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbling 12.8% to less than $110 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 12% to less than $111 a barrel.
Stocks have been hammered in recent months by a triple dose of uncertainty stemming from shifting monetary policy, inflation, and the steady run-up to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. Volatility intensified the past two weeks as Western nations and businesses have cut off Russia’s economy, driving up oil prices.
Analysts expect oil prices to remain elevated or climb higher as long as the conflict continues. The U.S., Britain and European Union have moved to limit purchases of Russian oil in recent days, raising the prospect of retaliation. The Kremlin has warned that global oil prices could hit $300 per barrel if the oil bans aren’t lifted.
But investors appear reassured by recent comments from Ukrainian leaders, three analysts told The Washington Post. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC News Monday he had “cooled” on the prospect of NATO membership, and one of his aides told Bloomberg Television that Ukraine is open to discussing Russia’s demand of neutrality.
“Any signs of a diplomatic off-ramp — for example, Zelensky expressing openness to a future for Ukraine without NATO membership — have the effect of cooling off oil prices,” said Raymond James energy industry analyst Pavel Molchanov.
The state has temporarily suspended the gasoline tax on a number of previous occasions.
Most recently, Kemp issued an emergency order last May halting collection of the tax after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack disrupted fuel supplies. The General Assembly was not in session at the time.
This time, the suspension is being included in a bill making its way through the legislature on a fast track.
The revenue the state loses by not collecting the gas tax would be replaced either with undesignated surplus money left over from fiscal 2021 or with the state's “rainy-day” reserves, state Rep. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, one of Kemp’s floor leaders in the House, told a legislative subcommittee Wednesday.
The temporary suspension would take effect when the governor signs the bill and expire May 31.
