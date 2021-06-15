The Loganville City Council voted Thursday to contract with Walton County to conduct the city’s municipal elections to ensure transparency and efficiency. The county will be allowed to use the Rock Gym as a polling location for its elections on Election Day, council members agreed.
The county will hold an election to renew the 1% education local option sales tax for Walton County and Social Circle City ‘s school systems.
“For city elections, early voting and Election Day voting will take place at The Rock Gym for those who live inside our city limits,” confirmed city spokesman Robbie Schwartz. “For all other elections, the only change will be those who used to vote at Loganville Baptist Church will now vote at The Rock Gym.”
The city will have three council seats up for grabs in addition to the mayoral race this fall. Voters in Loganville vote for their elected officials at-large.
Former City Councilman Lee “Skip” Baliles spoke during the Thursday council meeting’s public comments portion, reiterating his announced run for mayor of Loganville in 2021.
Baliles said though council members might not always agree, he believes they share respect for one another.
“Their job is to vote their conscience,” he said.
Baliles served on the council from 2012-20. He chose not to seek reelection in 2019, citing his belief in term limits.
Political newcomer Branden Whitfield also spoke up after the council finished city business last week.
Whitfield, the vice chairman of the Loganville Development Authority, publicly announced he intends to run for City Council.
Whitfield said he was involved in organizing the first Battle of the Bands this spring and the upcoming summit for local businesses through his role on the LDA. According to his public statement, he said he owns and operates three local businesses and serves as a vice president in the Loganville Legacy Lions Club.
Councilman Danny Ford, whose seat is up in 2022, told the Tribune he would not run for reelection.
Councilwoman Lisa Newberry, whose current term is also ending, said she plans to run for reelection to city council.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger has not announced a run for reelection, but did say she is “leaning” toward running to retain her seat.
Councilman Jay Boland, whose council seat is not up this election, recently told the Tribune that he is considering running for mayor. As of press time Tuesday, Boland had not formally committed to a mayoral run. Boland was elected to City Council in 2019 and was sworn into office in January 2020.
Mayor Rey Martinez announced in May that he intends to run for State House District 114. The 114th Georgia House district includes western Walton County, as well as parts of Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
The last day for prospective voters to register for the General Election is Oct. 4, and early voting will begin Oct. 12, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website.
Candidates that want to qualify to run for city offices should contact the City Clerk.
Qualifying for the Loganville municipal election will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and end at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The qualifying fee for mayor is $360, and $180 for council member seats.
