Taylor Gross

Above, the members of Forte, the Roswell-based twirler group which just took fifth in an international championship tournament. Below, Monroe native Taylor Grossman is a member of Forte. Special to The Tribune

Monroe local, Taylor Grossman, just returned from the IBTF World Championship in Liverpool, England where she and her team, Forte, placed fifth in the world. 

Taylor is a member of Roswell, Ga. based Forte Dance & Twirl Studio and is currently starting her sophomore year at the Georgia Tech Institute of Technology, where she is also a member of the Yellow Jacket Marching Band as a Feature Twirler. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.