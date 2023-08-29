Monroe local, Taylor Grossman, just returned from the IBTF World Championship in Liverpool, England where she and her team, Forte, placed fifth in the world.
Taylor is a member of Roswell, Ga. based Forte Dance & Twirl Studio and is currently starting her sophomore year at the Georgia Tech Institute of Technology, where she is also a member of the Yellow Jacket Marching Band as a Feature Twirler.
The inaugural International Baton Twirling Federation (IBTF) World Championships took place at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England from August 9-13, 2023.
Out of the 21 countries represented at the World Championship, Forte, is proud to take home fifth place as part of Team USA.
These twirlers competed as a team in an event called Artistic Group, which emphasizes entertainment value. The routine was stylized as an 80s aerobic dance with a body positivity theme. Coaches Colleen Middleton and Courtney White helped choreograph the routine and prepare the twirlers for competition.
“Placing in the top five on the global stage at the first-ever IBTF World Championships is a testament to our athletes' dedication and skill,” said Middleton. “We're proud to have represented the USA in Liverpool and are sure that this is a moment none of us will ever forget. We're excited to see how baton twirling continues to grow!”
The twelve athletes who make up this team include Kaylynn Crump from Martin, Ga.; Sally Otts from Birmingham, Al.; Susan Otts from Birmingham, Al.; Adason Lambert from Milton, Ga.; Maddox Mullen from Auburn, Al.; Taylor Grossman from Monroe, Ga.; Hollis Holmes from Atlanta, Ga.; Stephanie McBurnett from San Antonio, Tx.; Molly Meilunas from Fairhope, Al.; Samantha Merigliano from Sarasota, Fl.; Amber Sorenson from Round Rock, Tx.; and Alexis Stade from Miami, Fl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.