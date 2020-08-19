Gov. Brian Kemp cleared the way for Georgia cities to require masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but none of the towns in Walton County have taken steps toward doing so.
Kemp renewed the state of emergency related to the pandemic for the sixth time on Saturday. It continues a shelter-in-place order “for the medically fragile,” the governor said, while keeping a ban on large gatherings and other health and safety protocols for businesses.
“This order also protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property,” Kemp said. “While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms.”
The order says all residents and visitors to the state should practice social distancing and are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings while outdoors, except when eating, drinking or exercising.
Kemp’s order sets limits on how cities and counties may set up their own mask rules. No fines of more than $50 may be levied, and there can be no face covering requirements at polling places.
Kemp Renews COVID-19 Restrictions https://t.co/XsTEDz52bo— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 15, 2020
A city or county that establishes a law requiring masks should provide them to citizens who cannot afford them.
Kemp said he thinks Georgians have “answered the call” to wash their hands, practice social distancing and wear face coverings without the state making it a requirement.
“In Georgia, our statewide case numbers have dropped 22% over the last two weeks, and daily hospitalizations have decreased by 7% in the last seven days,” Kemp said Saturday.
“We are on average testing over 31,000 Georgians daily at 180 SPOCs (specimen point of collection sites) while maintaining a low rate of transmission. The positivity rate is on the decline, and the mortality rate continues to fall.”
Walton County has had 1,280 residents test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in March. There have been 43 deaths as of Monday.
After a week of classes, the Walton County School District said it had six active cases among students and staff as of noon Thursday. That meant 150 students and five staff members across the district were quarantined due to coming in close contact with them.
The county and Social Circle school districts are expected to release updated numbers Friday.
