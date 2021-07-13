Ten years equals 10 miles of book bags, according to Randy Cooper, Adventure Bags board member and Walnut Grove campus Church at the Grove member.
Cooper said the Winder-based non-profit, which was established in 2011, has so far donated more than 37,000 book bags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items for children who are frightened and displaced due to accidents, fires or other emergency situations.
The book bags are given to first responders, Division of Family and Children’s Services, domestic violence shelters and other agencies serving children experiencing trauma.
“I love this ministry because it serves a segment of our population that can often fall through the cracks,” said Nathan Boyd, Social Circle campus pastor for Church at the Grove and a Social Circle City Council member. “Kids that are being forced from their homes, through no fault of their own, often don’t have the opportunity to take personalized items with them and they don’t have bags to carry the things they might be able to grab. This ministry gives the kids the necessities to help ease the burden of the trauma they are experiencing.”
Last week, Adventure Bags donated hundreds of book bags to the West Walton Precinct of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at West Walton Park in Loganville. The precinct houses the WCSO’s youth services division.
“Another prime example of community helping community,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said. “The people of Walton County have always supported their community. That’s the way they’ve always been.”
Division Commander Maj. Darren Vinson said individuals and churches in Walton County are compassionate and come together to help one another by supporting programs like Adventure Bags. The community also supports local law enforcement, Chapman and Vinson said.
“It is through the ‘Help Us Help Heroes Program’ and partnerships with local churches like Church at The Grove in Walnut Grove and Social Circle, that enable Adventure Bags to expand their services to Walton County,” Misty Manus, the Adventure Bags executive director, said. “It is our desire that no child be without something that they can call their own and feel a sense of security and comfort during traumatic situations.”
Adventure Bags partners with more than 150 agencies in 147 counties across Georgia, according to Manus. The assorted book bags and contents of each are fashioned to be age and gender appropriate.
“We have 12 different book bags,” Manus said. “Six types for girls, and six for boys.”
Cooper said he discovered Adventure Bags about six years ago. He and his wife, Vicky, were foster parents and headed up a foster care ministry at Church at The Grove.
“The desire to help displaced kids like fosters and our long time support for local law enforcement brought us to the intersection of two ministries that CATG has been involved with,” Cooper said. “We put together a campaign to provide bags for displaced kids right here in Walton County and support the heroes that put them in their hands.”
The church provided Adventure Bags volunteers, donations of items for the book bags and financial support.
“We would love to see this model expand state wide,” he said.
