Loganville baseball

Despite being the underdog in its quarterfinal series with Locust Grove, the Loganville High School baseball team showed once again it will be a tough out in the state playoffs. LHS will now host a semifinal series beginning with a Saturday doubleheader. Deborah Stewart photo 

LOCUST GROVE — It wasn’t easy but it’s not supposed to be in the state playoffs.

Loganville senior Sherm Johnson retired all 12 batters faced, which included a clutch double play from his infielders in the bottom of the sixth inning, and a 1-2-3 seventh inning, to move the Red Devils back into the Class AAAAA semifinals.

