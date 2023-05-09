LOCUST GROVE — It wasn’t easy but it’s not supposed to be in the state playoffs.
Loganville senior Sherm Johnson retired all 12 batters faced, which included a clutch double play from his infielders in the bottom of the sixth inning, and a 1-2-3 seventh inning, to move the Red Devils back into the Class AAAAA semifinals.
Loganville, now 28-8, will face Greenbrier this Saturday in the semifinals at Loganville. Greenbrier upset top-ranked Cartersville in a third game on Monday as well. Locust Grove, 30-5-1, was ranked second in AAAAA but fell to the Red Devils’ magic.
Down 2-1, Loganville scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning against standout Connor Crisp. James Beaver led off with a hit and Johnson legged out an infield single. Jordan Johnson’s sac bunt scored Beaver for the tying run. Senior Davis Roesler finished off an excellent series with his fourth hit and fourth RBI, with a single to the left side to score Sherm Johnson with the eventual winning run at 3-2.
“I have a bunch of competitors,” Loganville Coach Bran Mills said of his defending state champions. We didn’t get down when they (Locust Grove) were given a run and we didn’t get down when we were down in the fourth and fifth innings. We just keep competing.”
Johnson got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. He allowed an infield hit to Crisp in the sixth but the double play turned by Layne Ayres at third base, erased the lone threat faced. Johnson, a Dallas Baptist University signee, also led at the plate with five hits in the series.
See The Walton Tribune’s Weekend print edition for more coverage of the Diamond Devils in their quest for another state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.