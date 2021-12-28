Jessica Walker didn’t open her eyes for 16 days and was on a ventilator for 38 days, according to her father, Jeff Walker, who never left his daughter’s side during her hospital stay.
The young mother was sedated that first month she spent battling COVID-19 as a patient at Piedmont Walton Hospital. When she woke, she was informed the baby she was carrying, Gunner Black, was delivered by emergency cesarean prior to her being intubated. She was 34 weeks pregnant with her son when she entered the hospital. Jessica Walker’s oxygen, at 30%, was so low her then-unborn child was in respiratory distress.
Walker said she first tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 2, and was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 12. Her fiancé also had COVID, but he did not need to be hospitalized. Walker was finally released from the hospital on Nov. 9.
“I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t hold myself up,” she said. Walker said she doesn’t remember much of her early stay in the hospital, because she was sedated.
Jeff Walker, Jessica’s dad, does.
“They let me in with her and all,” he said. “I know Monroe hospital had a bad reputation [under previous ownership] but they were excellent with her. Anything I needed they helped me with, any questions. The ICU unit and the physical therapy care were outstanding.”
The father and grandfather said he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for three days over Christmas in December 2020 in Morgan County. His wife was also ill, but recovered at home.
“The scariest part with her, when COVID first come out, my dad was in a nursing home and we lost him to COVID,” Jeff Walker said.
Once Jessica Walker was well enough to leave the ICU, she was placed in a standard medical surgical room. When her physicians released her from Piedmont Walton, she transferred to a rehabilitation facility to learn how to stand and walk again, according to Sarah Teach, a senior communications specialist with Piedmont Walton.
Both mother and child are now home, surrounded by family excited they had the chance to celebrate “a normal” Christmas, according to Jeff Walker.
Jessica Walker says she is gaining strength and recently was able to wean herself off oxygen. She is getting help from relatives in caring for her newborn son, and her two older girls. Baby Gunner is thriving, the young mother said.
Jessica Walker agrees with her father, that she and her tiny son both received quality care.
Baby Gunner was flown to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta immediately after his birth at Piedmont Walton, according to Walker. He spent time in a neo-natal intensive care unit, having jaundice and needing oxygen at first.
“He’s doing amazing,” Walker said of her baby. “He smiles, he babbles, he can hold his head up. When he was born he was 5 pounds 6 ounces, and 18 inches long. He was born on 9/12 and he was born at 9:12 a.m.”
As of earlier this month, Baby Gunner weighed 10 pounds and measured 23 inches long.
“Everything at home is going good,” Jessica Walker said.
Walker said she is also still recovering emotionally from her near death ordeal.
“My nerves aren’t 100% back,” she said. “I was terrified, I’m not going to lie. The medication I was on made me hallucinate.”
Walker said she remembered dreaming she was being chased by Chucky, the homicidal doll from horror movies, during one of her restless nights in the hospital.
“I made the nurse call my dad at 4 a.m. that morning. I was scared,” she recalled.
Walker intends to get vaccinated for the virus in January. She said she and family members are taking extra precautions.
And despite her continuing recovery, Walker is elated to be home for the holidays.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “My youngest daughter is 5. I missed her birthday because I was in the hospital. I missed Halloween. So I’m excited.”
As for the people who cared for her at Piedmont Walton, Walker conveyed her gratitude.
“They are amazing,” she said. They are truly amazing; their nursing staff, their ICU … they’re amazing.”
