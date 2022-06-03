As the countdown clock continues to elapse toward the 2022 primary runoff, both Republican candidates seeking the 10th Congressional District nomination have been endorsed in recent days.
Mike Collins is now being backed by some of his former rivals in the 10th District Congressional race.
“Over the past year-plus, I have known Mike Collins as a friend and fierce competitor,” said Marc McMain. “Now I am endorsing him to be our next congressman from Georgia’s 10 District. Mike lives here, raised his family, and built his business here. I saw his hard work as we often crossed paths on the campaign trail. He will bring unmatched energy and a strong voice to Washington. Please join me in supporting and voting for Mike Collins on June 21.”
Collins also had been endorsed by David Curry and Mitchell Swan, two other former GOP 10th District candidates, as well as former Georgia governor Nathan Deal. Former US Senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum has also endorsed the Jackson-based trucking company owner.
For Vernon Jones, the second-place finisher in the primary, a key endorsement has been given by Rep. Tom Kirby of Loganville. Jones also had the endorsement of former president Donald Trump which can be seen in his ads and on his campaign signs throughout the county.
“I support Vernon Jones for Congress, “Kirby said. “Now more than ever I want my Representative in Washington to stand up against the radical left. To push back on the Biden, Pelosi, and AOC’s leftist agenda. I want someone who will defend our Constitution and our rights. I want someone who understands those rights come with a responsibility that we must live up to everyday. I want someone who will do what is right, not what a party or interest group wants. I want someone who will put the people first and respond to our needs. I want someone who will fight to preserve those values this country was founded on. I want my voice to be heard in Washington. That is why I want Vernon Jones to be my representative.”
Jones, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, said he was thankful for Kirby’s support.
“I am honored to have earned the support of Rep. Kirby who I had the pleasure of serving with in the state legislature,” Jones said. “From President Trump and Mike Huckabee to patriots like Tom, our campaign continues to grow stronger and stronger every day.”
Early voting for the June 21 runoff will be from June 13-17.
There is also a runoff on the Democratic side for the 10th Congressional District as Tabitha Johnson-Green will face Jessica Fore. Johnson-Green was the nominee in 2018 and 2020. She was overwhelmed in both of the those general elections by Jody Hice, who did not run for re-election in 2022, rather seeking the Republican nomination for Secretary of State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.