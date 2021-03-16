Rock out on May Day when Loganville holds its first ever Battle of the Bands from noon to 8 p.m. May 1 on the field next to City Hall.
During a regular meeting March 11, the council voted 5-0 to approve the Loganville Development Authority’s request to use the track next to City Hall for the competition.
“The inaugural Battle of the Bands has six bands signed up already,” city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said. “We are hoping to get to 10, and the deadline for interested bands is March 26.
“The LDA is in charge of selecting the bands and vendors.”
The top winner of the Battle of the Bands gets $1,000 for a paid gig at Autumn Fest on Oct. 16, according to the event application on the city’s website.
Organizers will provide sound equipment for competing bands.
The other winning spots include a first runner up and a people’s choice award. Bands of all genres are welcome.
The entry fee to perform is $25.
For more information, email Branden Whitfield with the LDA at bwhitfieldlda@gmail.
com.
If visual arts are more to your liking, Loganville will hold an art show April 13-15 in the Rock Gym, 135 Main St., according to Schwartz.
The deadline for entries is March 31.
“The show is open to anyone interested and artists will be allowed to sell their work,” Schwartz said.
“We are trying to find a way to create and support the arts scene here in Loganville and this is our first open show.”
Participating artists can drop off their artwork at City Hall before 5 p.m. April 9.
For more information visit loganvilleevents.
com.
