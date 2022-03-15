Later this year more of Monroe’s city streets will likely have devices like speed tables and median islands installed to slow down speeding motorists.
The Monroe City Council awarded a $587,790.21 bid during a March 8 regular meeting to Tri Scapes Inc. of Cumming to complete the second phase of installing traffic calming devices in the city.
Bids were let in late January, and the only responsive bidder was Tri Scapes, according to City Administrator Logan Propes. Traffic calming devices will be implemented for sections of West Highland Avenue, Barrett Street, North Midland Avenue, South Madison Avenue and Felker Street.
Propes said in January that he is hopeful the project can be completed by midsummer.
About two years ago, the city installed nine 15-foot concrete-and-brick medians designed to slow traffic along tree-lined residential East Church Street. The medians cost $20,000 each and installation was hampered by wet weather and other factors. Some citizens were opposed at the time to the speed reducing medians, arguing the measures would create additional issues for truck drivers or cut into pedestrian sidewalk safety.
Last April, the city held an open house to engage the public on the traffic calming installation project. Traffic engineers from Keck & Wood consulting company based in Duluth, along with elected officials and city staff then answered the public’s questions about potential locations for future traffic calming devices. A group of residents that live on Felker attended the open house and requested traffic calming devices, according to Mayor John Howard.
In other city business, the council approved a memorandum of understanding with Walton County to deliver city water to three homes on Macedonia Church Road in unincorporated county. The city will provide these homes water service until the county can run a water line to the area sometime in the future, explained city administrator Logan Propes.
“The city is less than 1,500 feet from the end of its service line and can serve the property with extra pipe on hand with city crews installing,” Propes said. He said county water lines are more than two miles from the site and homeowners’ water wells are not viable. Tap fees will be paid to Monroe, Propes added.
The council, once again, tabled a preliminary plat application for the proposed River Pointe subdivision. Propes said the city is continuing to negotiate with the developer on infrastructure needs like water and sewer, and concerns over increased traffic. The 200-acre property is located at the southwest corner of Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road.
Prior to approving an application for Community Development Block Grant funds for sewer improvements, the council acknowledged a potential conflict of interest.
Councilman Tyler Gregory is a subcontractor for Allen-Smith Consulting, Inc., the company listed as assisting Monroe on the project. Gregory said he took no part in the bid process and is not working on the project. He also recused himself from the council’s vote approving the resolution to apply for the grant.
The council also agreed to join two proposed opioid settlements, one with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, and one with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. The settlements will provide communities in Georgia and across the U.S. with funds to fight the opioid epidemic, Propes said.
Local governments that sign on to the settlements must use funds specifically to provide resources for substance abuse prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.
City officials said Georgia could receive up to $517 million from the distributors agreement and $118 million from the Jansen settlement.
Councilman Larry Bradley recused himself from the council vote to join the opioid settlements as he owns stock in one of the companies involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.