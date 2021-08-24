MONROE, Ga. — Former Monroe fire Chief Bill Owens is running for City Council.
Owens qualified Thursday to run for the District 8 seat in the nonpartisan Nov. 2 election. Incumbent David Dickinson also has qualified for the election.
Owens worked his way up in a 20-year career with the Monroe Fire Department to become the interim chief in October 2018. He assumed the position permanently on Jan. 1, 2019, when the city reconstituted the position following Public Safety Director Keith Glass’ retirement.
“After serving Monroe for 20 years in the fire service, I am honored to announce my candidacy to continue my service and represent the citizens of Monroe in District 8,” Owens said in a statement Thursday.
“Monroe has deep roots rich with history. Our small-town environment has become the envy of the region, and the unparalleled growth our city has seen in the last year will continue in the years to come.
“Our city will not look the same in four years and it is my desire to ensure the citizens’ voices are heard and included in the city’s future development.”
But on Sept. 1, 2020, the City Council voted 6-2 — with Dickinson in the majority — to terminate Owens’ employment. City Administrator Logan Propes accused Owens of conduct unbecoming an officer, specifically for having an affair with a woman whose employer had business dealings with the city in violation of a policy against external fraternization with a conflict of interest or potential liability.
The woman’s husband contacted police Chief R.V. Watts, asking him to investigate.
Owens sued the city, Propes and Watts in federal court in July, claiming they illegally searched private communications to damage Owens’ reputation.
In the suit, Owens seeks reinstatement despite the city having promoted Andrew Dykes to chief. Owens is also seeking reinstatement of benefits, lost wages, unspecified compensatory damages and legal fees.
Owens told The Tribune his candidacy isn’t connected to his lawsuit or the way he left the city government.
“It’s been my intention to seek public office after my career in public service for a very long time, probably eight or more years,” he said. “I’ve been with thousands of Monroe citizens on their darkest day, during their darkest hour. I have extensive knowledge of how our city government operates and I will be honored to represent them on the council.”
He said the suit likely won’t be settled anytime soon.
“I imagine it will be a year or more before a judgment is issued,” he said. “The lawsuit will have no effect on my service to the citizens of Monroe. The suit will not be settled in the council chambers but in federal court.”
There is precedent for a councilman being involved in litigation with his city. Social Circle City Councilman Steve Shelton survived a civil lawsuit brought by then-Mayor Hal Dally and other council members in 2013, related to Shelton’s time as director of public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.