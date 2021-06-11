The Loganville City Council voted Thursday night to keep City Manager Danny Roberts’ original contract expiration date intact.
The vote came when the council reconvened from a 15-minute executive session.
Roberts’ contract will expire on Feb. 18, 2023, but will automatically renew on Feb. 19, 2023.
Council members also granted Roberts a slight raise. His annual salary is $115,045.88. Roberts did not ask for the raise, said city attorney Robyn Webb.
“Danny did not want a raise unless the employees also got one,” Webb said.
The council also revised the indemnification clause in the city manager’s contract.
Roberts is a Walton County native who as a teenager joined the city in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter. He became a paid employee seven years later and succeeded Terry Pilcher as the fire chief in 2008.
Roberts served as the assistant city manager under Bill Jones and was promoted effective March 1, 2017, during the tenure of Mayor Dan Curry.
Roberts will become the longest-tenured city administrator in Walton County when Adele Schirmer leaves Social Circle at the end of June.
