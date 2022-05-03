For two weeks a social media post about a vehicle giveaway kept grabbing Jennifer Kilgore’s attention. Finally, Kilgore gave in to divine intervention and nominated the most deserving and hardworking young man she knows – her future son-in-law Nathan Queen – for the prize.
“It really meant a lot to me,” Queen said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. It inspired me to be more selfless and kind like that; I’m hoping I can do something like that for someone else one day.”
“The first time I saw (the giveaway Facebook post) Nathan’s name immediately came into my head,” Kilgore said. “I thought ‘Oh, he’s never going to win.’”
Kilgore said she believes God had a hand in urging her to nominate Queen to receive a black 2010 Honda Pilot. The giveaway was arranged by Bryan Hoover with The Hoover Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty at 4495 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.
“I really want to spur on others to do what they can do and impact lives,” Hoover said.
Kilgore said she explained in a detailed email to the Realty group why Queen deserved to receive the free vehicle.
Queen is a Monroe resident and a 2016 graduate of Walnut Grove High School. Kilgore said he and her daughter liked each other in middle school, but didn’t seriously connect until their freshman year of college.
He trains for the Army National Guard on weekends, works full time as an EMT in Madison and takes college classes, Kilgore said.
“He’s about to try out for Special Forces, she said. “He’s so excited.”
Kilgore said Queen was twice nominated for Solider of the Year for his unit and came in second. She insists the only reason he didn’t win the recognition is because he didn’t receive his dress uniform.
“Due to Covid no one in his platoon had gotten (dress) uniforms,” she said.
Kilgore said Queen and his identical twin brother serve in the same Army National Guard unit. Both young men were called to protect officials at the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, Queen verified.
Kilgore said Queen and her daughter, Kaitlyn, are getting married on May 14.
“He’s exactly what I’ve prayed for with my daughter,” she said. “He’s so gentle with her. They pray together. I couldn’t ask for more for my daughter.”
Her future son-in-law has four siblings and each of them demonstrate an exemplary work ethic, according to Kilgore.
“He’s always worked hard enough to get what he needed,” she said of Queen. “He’s always been very humble.”
When it comes to personal transportation, Queen was due for a break, Kilgore said.
“The car he has is a clunker,” she said. “It’s an hour drive to his work, it’s an hour to his basic training. He’s had to carry water bottles since the engine overheats. The windshield wipers didn’t work, and he didn’t have air conditioning. His (old) car needed all new tires.”
Kilgore said she and her husband helped Queen out by paying for a few minor car repairs, just enough for him to “get by.”
Kilgore said when she was notified Queen won the vehicle she “bawled her eyes out.” She said Hoover told her that her email about Queen reminded him of what it was like when he was a young man just starting out in life.
“He said he hopes Nathan will bless others as he goes through life,” Kilgore said.
She said Queen already paid it forward by giving his old vehicle to someone that just needed “something that runs.”
“They actually gave him the car the day he was leaving for his bachelor’s trip,” Kilgore said. “All of his brothers were there and were able to see this new car presented to him “He was in such shock. He didn’t know what was going on. He’s shy and quiet and doesn’t like attention.”
Jennifer told Queen that he deserved the car, and that God was watching over him.
