Get your red Solo cup ready, as special events in Loganville will now be “more in line” with those of other Georgia cities, according to city leaders.
In a 5-0 vote during a meeting held virtually, the City Council amended two sections in its alcohol ordinance last Thursday that deal with granting alcohol permits for special events.
Councilwoman Linda Dodd made the motion and Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger seconded it.
Councilman Jay Boland was absent due to a family commitment.
City attorney Robyn Webb explained the amended version would allow restaurants that are not located in the Main Street district to apply for a permit to sell alcohol for a special event, as long as they comply with restrictions laid out in the ordinance.
The amended version stipulates a retail consumption license holder can sell alcohol for a special event “on the premises in approved temporary outdoor areas contiguous and connected to the retail location for which the license was originally issued.”
Some of these restrictions include the special event alcohol permit holder must ensure that patrons who enter or exit the event do so through a controlled entry point so they can be monitored, and the outside event must be enclosed by a tent or a temporary fence at least 31⁄2-feet tall.
The next section that was amended will allow a retail consumption license holder to apply for a special event alcohol permit to sell alcohol on the premises of properties owned and operated by the city and in the Main Street district.
The council will likely discuss setting fees for the amended ordinance at a regular meeting in April.
Council members also approved an intergovernmental agreement among Walton County and the city of Monroe to contract with a company for enhanced aerial photometrics (photographic measurements). These photographic measurements would assist the tax assessor in conducting more accurate property appraisals. Loganville and Monroe will each pay $6,777.02 each year for three years starting in 2022 for the service.
City Manager Danny Roberts said the company flies every two years, and therefore the data is updated more frequently than what can be found on Google Earth.
Council members approved a $109,593 contract with Garrett Paving to repair road surfaces using funds from the 2019-20 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant Loganville received from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The city has $167,817.01 still remaining in its LMIG fund.
“It’s a never ending battle to pave roads,” Councilman Bill Duvall said.
The council unanimously denied a variance request to reduce an impervious setback from 75 feet to 50 feet on two lots at The Cottages that back up to a creek. Developer Kevin Hess with NHT Loganville LLC said if granted the variance, the company would mitigate reducing the stream buffer by planting evergreen trees.
The request came to the council through the Public Utilities department rather than Planning and Development because the matter falls under the city’s stream buffer ordinance.
